After running through Western Maryland Athletic Conference play unblemished, Allegany placed four on the All-WestMAC first team and Griffin Madden won conference Player of the Year.
Northern slotted four on the top squad, followed by Mountain Ridge with three and Southern two. The team was picked during a meeting of WestMAC coaches.
Allegany junior Cayden Bratton and Northern freshman Luke Ross were the first-team pitchers. Their catchers were Mountain Ridge senior Bryce Snyder and Southern senior Will Moon.
The infield was occupied by Northern senior Chance Ritchey, Southern senior Isaac Upole, Allegany senior Darian Bauer, Allegany junior Alex Kennell and Mountain Ridge junior Landon McAlpine.
In the outfield, Mountain Ridge senior Bradyn Speir, Northern junior Easton Rhoten and Allegany sophomore Bryce Madden made the top team. Northern senior Jamison Warnick was the utility man.
The second-team pitchers were Fort Hill senior Bryce Schadt and Northern junior Ethan Sebold. Northern junior Cam Friend was the catcher.
Fort Hill senior Tyler Wilhelm, Mountain Ridge senior Ashton Shimko, Southern junior Tanner Haskiell, Allegany sophomore Caedon Wallace and Mountain Ridge junior Uma Pua’auli made the second-team infield.
Behind them, Northern senior Logan Miller, Allegany senior Jacob McClay and Mountain Ridge junior Evan Cook were patrolling the second-team outfield.
