IJAMSVILLE — Allegany’s Bryan Hansel and Oakdale’s Kurt Stein had to be restrained during a verbal exchange minutes before Saturday’s football game.
The disagreement stemmed from a 20-minute delay caused by an officiating shortage — less than 24 hours after the game was postponed from its originally scheduled Friday night kick-off due to lightning.
Oakdale and Allegany agreed to play the make-up game at noon Saturday, but Oakdale booked an officiating crew that was also working the South Carroll at Linganore game that kicked off at 10 a.m.
That contest, a 57-0 Linganore rout, didn’t end until noon, at which point the officials hurried to Oakdale.
“We were told we had to play at noon because of an official shortage, and we’re told that if we’re late we have to forfeit,” Hansel said. “We get down here and we have to sit in the locker room waiting for the officials.
“I told the officials it’s not their fault, I’m not mad at them, but the game should’ve been played at 12:30. It would’ve given our kids an extra 30 minutes to sleep and hydrate.
“I don’t want to get into what he said, but he said some things to me that doesn’t end with us just walking away.”
Stein, whose Bears held off a late Allegany charge to win 41-24, gave a similar account of the exchange.
“I’m assuming he’s upset that he thinks that I made the referees late,” Stein said. “Obviously I didn’t want to start late either, I wanted to start on time. I believe he said, ‘You made us come back and now you’re making us wait.’”
Allegany and Oakdale were first scheduled to start on Friday at 6:30 p.m. before fans were asked to exit the stadium in Ijamsville at 6:02 p.m. when an official spotted lightning in the area.
Thunderstorm cells entered the area and persisted until the game was finally called at 7:37 p.m.
Allegany was given the option to play at noon or 6 p.m. Saturday or to play on Monday.
Stein didn’t want to play at 6 p.m. Saturday due to the possibility of more thunderstorms — which did hit the region Saturday evening — and Hansel didn’t want to play Monday with a crucial contest with Mountain Ridge on Friday.
Hansel, however, expressed frustration that Oakdale didn’t offer a no-contest after the Campers had traveled 100 miles and two hours each way on Friday night.
Allegany didn’t return to Cumberland until late Friday, and its bus for a noon kick-off Saturday left at 8 a.m.
Stein said having the game ruled a no-contest was never under consideration because Oakdale was worried that the loss of bonus points could affect its playoff standing like it had in 2018.
“In 2018, a team dropped football and we lost our Week 2 game,” he said, “because of that, we were the three-seed in our own region and the six-seed in our classification because we didn’t have that game. We’re not going to do that to our kids.”
Oakdale went on to go 13-0 in 2018 and win the state championship.
The pregame spat Saturday appeared to fire up the Oakdale sideline, and the Bears jumped out to a 28-0 advantage by the second quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.