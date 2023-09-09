IJAMSVILLE — The football game between Allegany and Oakdale has been postponed to today at noon due to inclement weather.
The Campers (1-0) and Bears (1-0) were originally slated to kick-off on Friday at 6:30 p.m., but fans were asked to exit the stadium at 6:02 p.m. when an official spotted lightning in the area.
Thunderstorm cells entered the area and persisted until the game was finally called at 7:37 p.m.
Allegany was looking to knock off the No. 9-ranked team in the state media poll in Oakdale, the reigning Class 3A state runner-ups.
Allegany was given the option of playing the make-up game Saturday at noon or 6 p.m. The original offer was to play at 11 a.m. but the time was pushed to 12 due to officiating shortages.
With more expected storms Saturday evening, Allegany made the decision to start at noon.
If Allegany had opted to play the Saturday evening game and it had been postponed again due to weather, per MPSSAA rules, it would be played on Monday and still not ruled a no-contest.
In that case, the Campers would have forfeited a Monday game with a matchup with county rival Mountain Ridge (2-0) just four days later, Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said.
The Campers floated the idea of a no-contest instead of making the game up Saturday due to traveling nearly 300 miles and six hours by bus in less than 24 hours — between the trips there and back from Ijamsville Friday and the ride back down today.
Allegany was told it had to play or forfeit.
Hansel said the Campers would’ve offered a no-contest if the roles were reversed.
“I’m upset with the lack of concern for our high school athletes,” he said. “You ask a team that was willing to step up and play a good team, who doesn’t have the best travel situation to begin with and sat around forever on Friday, to come back and do the same thing again (Saturday).
“If there was an option for a no contest, we would’ve done it.”
Oakdale head coach Kurt Stein is on the state committee for football representing District 1, which encompasses Allegany, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties.
Allegany may be without its All-Area kicker Blake Powell, a standout on the Campers’ soccer team and reigning area soccer Player of the Year, because the senior has two soccer games Saturday against Brunswick and St. John’s Catholic Prep at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively.
Powell could elect to play the first game against Brunswick and only miss the first half against Oakdale, Hansel said.
With all that’s stacked against his team, Hansel still expects Allegany to show up and play to the best of its ability.
“We’re going to go out and compete,” he said. “We’ve been forced to handle adversity for three years since COVID, and hopefully they will rise to the occasion, go out and compete and keep to our fundamentals.”
