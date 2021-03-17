CUMBERLAND — Allegany College exploded for 20 runs and 19 hits over two games, and the Trojans received two quality starts on the mound to sweep Cecil at home on Wednesday.
“I thought we played a complete day for once, we’ve been splitting every doubleheader,” said Allegany coach Mason Heyne, who’s filling in for head coach Mike Carter. “I think the key for us today, is that when we get good starting pitching we’ll be in the game.
“We didn’t have a lot of walks, we didn’t give a lot of opportunities to the other team. I think that’s why we ended with a good day.”
The Trojans (6-5) took the opening matchup 10-6 thanks to a pair of solo shots by Gage Shaffer and a bases-clearing double by Brendan Brady. It was Allegany’s first game one win in four doubleheaders.
Right-hander Ethan Huffman nearly went the distance for ACM, throwing 6 2/3 solid innings. He gave up eight hits and allowed six runs, but he was solid enough on the rubber to secure the victory.
In game two, left-hander Garrett Pullium dominated the Seahawks for a complete-game shutout, as Allegany cruised to a 10-0 rout that ended in a run-rule after six innings.
After a slow start to the season, Shaffer seems to have found his groove.
The Trojans found themselves in a 3-2 hole in the fourth inning of game one — Shaffer gave his team just the spark they needed.
Cecil right-hander Slothing Che, who allowed three runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings of work, served up a 2-0 fastball to the heart of the plate, and Shaffer obliterated a more than 400-foot moonshot to dead centerfield for a solo home run.
The Seahawks got the run back in the sixth on a pinch-hit RBI single from Mike Austin — Shaffer was due up first in the bottom half.
Reliever Vince Kershner started the big man off with a pair of change-ups, which Shaffer took for strikes, biding his time until the right-hander missed his spot on the 1-2 service. Shaffer pounced, driving the delivery well over the right-field fence to level the scoring once again at 4-all in the bottom of the sixth.
Shaffer finished the day 2 for 4 with his two hits being the pair of dingers. The Cecil pitchers wanted no part of him in game two, hitting him twice.
“We changed some stuff pre-game trying to get him locked in, and we put him in the field (at first base) today,” Heyne said, “and I think that helps, keeping him in the game and engaged.
“He’ll start heating up here soon. He usually starts out pretty hot, and this year it’s kinda flipped, hopefully. ... He works hard, he has a good attitude every day. He mashes period, and we were just kinda waiting for it to happen.”
Allegany would score six more in the sixth following Shaffer’s bomb to make it 10-4 with three outs left — the big hit was Brady’s three-RBI double, he was 2 for 3 with a run in game one. In the seventh, Huffman gave up a couple of runs before Nick Berryman came on to get the final out.
Seahawks third baseman Andrew Imbierowicz hit a massive two-run homer in the first inning that cleared the Allegany scoreboard to give Cecil a boost early. However, Vince Kershner and Colin Balthasar allowed a combined seven runs in 1 2/3 innings out of the pen to doom the Seahawks in game one.
The second leg was total domination by the Trojans.
There weren’t fence-clearing blasts or pitches laced into the gaps, but ACM expertly played station-to-station at the start. And with Pullium dealing, that’s all the squad needed.
Brady, who reached on a walk, scored the game’s first run on a wild pitch by LHP Tucker Sanders, and JT Stevenson plated another with a hard groundout to second base. The Trojans managed to manufacture a 2-0 lead without hitting safely.
ACM then tallied two more runs in the third on another wild pitch and a sacrifice fly to left by Wyatt Lepley, before exploding for a five-run fifth inning. The Trojans scored nine runs while recording just one extra-base hit.
“We’ve just got to stay the course with our approaches at the plate, and the guys did a good job of doing that,” Heyne said. “You’ve got to just stay true to who you are and what you can do. And we’re starting to see that at the plate. They’re not trying to do too much and they know their roles.
“Early in the game, we had a runner on third with no outs, and we just had an RBI groundout. I think those kinda things are what we have to do.”
With a comfortable lead, Pullium shut Cecil down. He scattered three hits over six innings, with five strikeouts and four walks.
The Seahawks dugout chirped, “He’s coming in slow, no more than 72 (mph),” as Pullium warmed up before the first pitch, and the ACM starter proceeded to strike out 3 of 4 batters to begin the game. Cecil failed to record a hit the first time through the lineup.
He might not have been blowing hitters away, but Pullium was effective out of that lefty delivery.
“He threw yesterday a little bit, struggled. It was good to see him bounce back,” Heyne said. “He had his knuckleball working, so that was good. Usually, he’s around the zone, mixes his pitches well, and that’s what you have to do when you don’t throw hard.
“Get ahead of the hitter and use a lot of your secondary stuff. He did a nice job of doing that today.”
Behind Pullium, the Trojans’ defense continued to perform. Despite two errors in game two, a shutout wouldn’t have been possible without a couple of run-saving plays.
After Cecil centerfielder Patrick O’Brien singled to left, the ensuing throw to the infield missed the mark and rolled behind first base. Lepley scurried to the ball and gunned down the would-be run-scorer at the plate from foul territory.
Two batters later, Pullium picked the runner off at first in a 1st-and-3rd situation, prompting a rundown, and Lepley threw out another run at home on a heads up play.
It isn’t often the first baseman throws out two runners trying to score from third in a game, let alone the same inning.
“He hasn’t been hitting very well lately, and I wanted to get him in there to get some reps,” Heyne said. “Solid defender man, for sure. Not your prototypical first baseman, he’s a lot quicker and not as big as your prototypical first baseman might be.
“But he’s a super athletic kid, works really hard. It’s good to see that, I’m happy for him.”
Third-baseman Matthew Gonzalez walked off the game in the sixth with an RBI triple to force the 10-run rule to secure the Allegany sweep, its third win in a row.
Heyne hopes to turn the midweek success into two more victories when his Allegany squad faces CCBC Essex on the road for another doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch is at noon.
“It’s really good to just come out and sweep a team,” Heyne said. “We always come out flat and turn it on the second game, so it was good to see us come out well the first game and carry it over and not drop off.
“Try to stay even-keeled instead of this roller-coaster ride. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”
