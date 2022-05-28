COLLEGE PARK — It takes more than one play, or one player, to take down a juggernaut.
With a clutch two-strike sacrifice fly, an insurance run, multiple clutch defensive sequences and a sensational performance on the mound, Allegany was in a position to end Patterson Mill's 44-game winning streak with a one-run lead entering the seventh.
The job still wasn't done. As elite teams do, Patterson Mill refused to let up, putting the tying and winning runs in scoring position with one out. A ball in play would likely tie it, and with the defense up, it would likely win it.
The crowd roared and the pressure mounted, but Allegany right-handed pitcher Abi Britton blew away back-to-back hitters for the final two outs, giving the Campers a 3-2 victory over Patterson Mill for the Class 1A state championship.
The title is Allegany's third in school history and first since 2010.
"Two great teams, Patterson Mill is awesome, and two great pitchers," Campers head coach Dave Winner said. "It's the way it should've been."
The Campers' postgame elation was in stark contrast to the aftermath of the teams' last meeting, when Patterson Mill lifted the crown with a 4-1 victory over Allegany at the same stage a year ago.
This time, it was Allegany (18-0) who finished unbeaten and Patterson Mill (21-1) who felt the agony of defeat — it was their first loss since May 16, 2019.
"I couldn't be more proud with the way the team fought," Patterson Mill head coach Jeff Horton said. "We've gotten punched in the face before, we were resilient to come back before. They came out ready. They were prepared. They had seven hits off (Madison Knight), and I knew it was going to be like that.
"The difference is, we weren't able to execute as well as they were."
Allegany hit the state's best player better than any team has this season, tagging Knight, a Syracuse signee, for seven base knocks. Her previous high was five against Rising Sun, the Class 2A runner-ups, on April 28.
Knight had allowed four earned runs in more than 120 innings entering Saturday. The Campers managed three in seven frames.
"You win some and you lose some, you can't win them all," said Knight, who surrendered three runs on seven hits in seven innings of work, striking out nine and walking five.
"We fought until the last pitch, the last out in the last inning. It didn't work out in our favor, but you just have to give it to them sometimes."
Britton, a sophomore, allowed two runs on four hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks in a complete-game victory. Like Knight, the hard-throwing Camper was under fire for much of the game, as Patterson Mill got a runner on base in all but two innings.
When Britton needed outs, she got them, either via the strikeout or with a little help from her friends. She stranded six Huskies on base.
"It was a very nerve-wracking game, I was on the ropes the entire time," the sophomore said. "Patterson Mill is an amazing team, but I just knew our team could do it. I just feel a huge sense of relief."
"She threw a gem today," Horton said of Britton. "She really looked like she wanted it bad. Her change-up was devastating, she had movement. I was watching the ball move coaching third base. The ball was breaking. ... She kept our hitters off balance."
Staring down elimination, Patterson Mill put two runners in scoring position in the seventh without the ball leaving the infield.
Audrey March laced a two-out infield single to short — which Mackenzie Monahan stopped on a dive but didn't have time to garner the out. An error on an Ella Laurentius bunt put another Husky on, and Kelsey Price moved the pair over a base with a sacrifice of her own.
Just like that, Patterson Mill was just one hit away from walking it off.
"I was honestly just like, 'Do not freak out, you have to keep yourself calm here,'" Britton said. "'I know I can do it. I just have to execute the pitches that I'm going to throw to get outs.'"
Britton did execute, Patterson Mill didn't and the celebration was on.
Skyler Porter found herself in a nearly identical position for Allegany with the game level at 1-all in the fifth.
Riley Gallagher reached on a one-out bunt single, Britton singled to left and Patterson Mill elected to walk Alexa Uphold intentionally to load the bases and pitch to Porter.
Knight bore down to rack up two strikes on Porter, but the sophomore made a productive out by elevating the ball to right field to bring Gallagher in with a go-ahead sacrifice fly. That's all the Campers needed, and Porter did her job.
"I knew I was going to come up big in that moment," Porter said. "They underestimated me when they walked the girl in front of me, and that gave me a little extra motivation. I knew I had it."
Ava Strother tacked on an insurance run one batter later with a two-out single up the middle, and that run came in handy. Patterson Mill cut the Alco lead in half after an RBI groundout by Ali Kirsch in the sixth.
Tara Caprinolo, who doubled earlier in the inning, represented the go-ahead run at third, but Britton escaped danger in the sixth with another crucial strikeout.
Strother also made a significant play in the field — one of many for Allegany.
With two outs and a runner on second in the second inning, Patterson Mill centerfielder Mackenzie Knight chopped a grounder to Strother's left into the 5-6 hole.
Because Knight is a slap hitter, it seemed unlikely Strother would have time to gun her down at first, so she pump-faked and got the lead runner caught between second and third, eventually tagging her for the final out of the frame.
Monahan, Alco's shortstop, cut off another runner in scoring position in the fourth, ending the inning by catching a pop-up in shallow left field and doubling off the lead runner at second. She didn't tag up, and Monahan threw a rocket to second baseman Avery Miller before she could return to the bag.
Despite both being freshmen, Monahan and Strother played fearlessly on the left side of the infield.
Both were willing to run through a brick wall to win, literally, and they both did in the early innings, crashing into a wall beside the third-base dugout in search of a pop-up. They were shaken up, but they remained in the game.
"My third baseman and my shortstop gave it all out there," said Allegany first baseman Alexa Uphold, who tallied the Campers' first hit. "They're on my travel team, and they've improved greatly. Some of the plays that they made are pretty unbelievable, and I'm proud of them."
Allegany generated its first run of the night without so much as a hit, and it did so thanks to the speedy Gallagher.
The sophomore catcher drew a one-out walk in the third, stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Britton lifted a fly ball to right to bring Gallagher home and tie the game at one run each.
Gallagher scored two of the Campers' three runs, going 2 for 3 with two steals and reaching base three times.
"If you have good base-running, you can win any game with it," Gallagher said. "Even if you're down, it helps to put pressure on the defense."
Patterson Mill started fast, scoring the game's first run in the opening frame. Britton walked three batters in the inning — she had two all year coming in, as a combination of nerves and a tight strike zone allowed the Huskies to generate a run.
The Huskies had a defensive hero of their own in Price, a second baseman, who saved as many as two runs. Price made a perfect relay throw from shallow right field on a Kylie Hook single in the gap, cutting down Strother, who was trying to score from first, at the plate in the second frame.
Price also made a diving stop on a hard grounder by Ryland Kienhofer that seemed destined for center field, and she didn't just stop it. Price flipped the ball to second to help Madison Knight strand a pair of base-runners in the fourth.
The 2023 title game could very well feature the third edition of Patterson Mill vs. Allegany.
The Campers start just two seniors, Uphold and Kienhofer, and have a talented freshman class coming in. The Huskies lose just three starters, but one is Knight, who won't be easy to replace.
If Part 3 does come to be, it's guaranteed to be a dogfight, as Horton said earlier in the week.
Neither team would have it any other way.
"The best two teams in 1A played today, and somebody had to lose," Horton said.
