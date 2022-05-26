COLLEGE PARK — The dynamic between Allegany and Patterson Mill couldn’t be any different than it was a season ago.
In 2021, the Huskies were the new kids on the block, never having won a region title or a state tournament game, let alone a state championship. Madison “Mayday” Knight was as advertised, outdueling Maryland-bound hurler Kyra Pittman, a two-time Area Player of the Year, in a 4-1 decision.
This year? Patterson Mill carries a gaudy 44-game winning streak into the title game rematch, while Allegany is the fresh-faced up-and-comer with a first-year head coach, three freshmen in the infield, a sophomore behind the plate and a special second-year in the circle.
As high-level softball almost always does, it will come down to which pitcher is more dominant in the circle, and which offense can put the bat on the ball in the decisive moments.
The Class 1A state title game is slated for Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Maryland. If it’s rained out, the make-up will be on Saturday at noon.
“There are two teams left in the state of Maryland, and we’re one of them,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “I know they’re awesome, but I think we have a chance. ... It wouldn’t surprise me if it was 2-1 or 1-0.”
The numbers speak for themselves.
Allegany is 17-0 and has outscored its opponents 205-11. Patterson Mill is 21-0 and has outscored the opposition 179-7.
The Campers have pitched six shutouts in seven games and have 10 on the season — it’s not difficult to figure out why.
Allegany boasts the two best pitchers in the area statistically: Alexa Uphold (8-0, 0.31 ERA, 45 innings pitched, 16 hits, 74 strikeouts and nine walks) and Abi Britton (9-0, 0.15 ERA, 47 IP, 12 H, 112 Ks and 2 walks).
The problem for Allegany is that Patterson Mill doesn’t just have the top pitcher in its region — Knight is the best in the state, regardless of class, and the country’s No. 21-ranked player in the Class of 2022 according to Extra Inning Softball.
Last season’s state Player of the Year has been nearly unhittable as a senior. The Syracuse signee entered the state semifinals with a 20-0 record, having allowed just three earned runs in 119 innings pitched with an eye-popping 274 strikeouts.
Britton, the probable Allegany starter, and Knight may not have faced each other at the high school level, but they’re no strangers to one another.
The two met at a USA Softball tryout and share a mutual friend in Ava Beamesderfer, an Appalachian State commit, who left Britton’s Virginia Glory travel team to play for the PA Chaos, which Knight plays on.
“I did a USA tryout, and we met maybe a year-and-a-half or two years ago,” Knight said after the Huskies downed Boonsboro, 9-1, in the state semis on Wednesday.
“It’s going to be kind of bittersweet because you’re playing against one of your good friends. ... I want her to do well and to succeed, and I know she wants the exact same thing for me. But she wants me to mess up a couple times, and I want her to mess up a couple times.”
The pair don’t just star in the circle. Britton leads the area with a .642 batting average, slugging 10 home runs and driving in 39 RBIs in just 17 games played. Knight is batting .566, has clubbed 11 homers and has driven in 34 runs.
Both offenses have been dominant, with Allegany having slightly better numbers. The Campers have an edge in runs per game (12.1-8.5), batting average (.406-.347), home runs (27-17) and on-base plus slugging percentage (1.156-.947).
“I’m extremely excited,” Britton said of the state title game. “We know the pitcher for them is pretty insane. It’s going to be hard, but I think we’ve prepared ourselves enough to be able to do well against her.”
Even though the names on the lineup card aren’t exactly the same this time around, Patterson Mill head coach Jeff Horton is well aware he’s in for a tough battle.
“I’m super excited because I know (Allegany) is going to come for us, I know they’re going to be well-coached,” Horton said. “We’ve done our homework on some of their players. We know that they’re going to be good because we have other coaches that are going to be helping us out with that.
“I expect it to be a flat-out dogfight. That’s what we do this for. Everybody wants to be us and Allegany because we’re the only two teams left playing.”
In another role reversal, Knight is no longer trying to unseat a highly-touted senior as she did a year ago against Pittman. In 2021, Knight scattered eight base knocks to allow one run in seven innings, striking out 10 and walking one to give Patterson Mill its first title.
Now, the shoe is on the other foot, and Britton is seeking to do the same to the senior fireballer from Bel Air.
Before Knight rose to prominence and led Patterson Mill to the title, Horton saw firsthand how difficult it is to overcome a talented senior pitcher.
Despite fielding capable squads, for years the Huskies couldn’t get past Bohemia Manor and elite hurler Maddie Penta, who was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference two weeks ago following her sophomore season at Auburn.
Allegany ran into Penta during its most recent Class 1A state title game appearance in 2017, falling to Bohemia Manor, 5-0. Penta, then a freshman, struck out 18 Campers en route to Bo Manor’s first of three consecutive state championships.
“This is a game that kind of has its ebbs and flows, peaks and valleys,” Horton said. “We have another pitcher coming up (Britton), and she wants to win now. Mayday was trying to get the Allegany pitcher last year when she was a junior, so it all kind of runs in those cycles.
“They’re all chasing the seniors to see who can knock off that senior big dog. We know this Allegany team is going to come prepared, and we’re excited to play them.”
Allegany appears to have an edge in the supporting cast around their star players.
Uphold, a Davis & Elkins signee, isn’t just a talented pitcher. The senior bats .448, has four doubles, four home runs and has driven in 26 runs.
Avery Miller, a freshman, is second on the Campers with a .522 batting average, and Kylie Hook (.459), Skyler Porter (.396), Riley Gallagher (.361) and Ava Strother (.346) make it seven Allegany hitters that bat at least .300.
Patterson Mill also boasts seven players that exceed that threshold, but its lineup doesn’t have much power other than Knight, who has 11 of the team’s 17 home runs.
Five Campers have hit multiple home runs this year: Britton (10), Miller (5), Uphold (4), Hook (3) and Porter (2). Other than Knight, only Ella Laurentius, a sub-.250 hitter, has more than one big fly.
For all the prognostication and narratives entering the championship, it will likely come down to one pitch, or one hit, or one error to decide the outcome.
While Allegany has been the dominant softball program in the area in recent years, it’s been 12 seasons since the school’s last title. This up-and-coming crop of Campers want to change that.
“I’m coming for a revenge game for last year,” Britton said, “and I think our whole team is coming out to win that game, for our school and our community.
“Our last softball championship was 2010, so we’re trying to make it 2022.”
