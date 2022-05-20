CUMBERLAND — It was David vs. Goliath atop Haystack Mountain on Friday, and sometimes Goliath wins.
The top-seeded Allegany Campers (19-1) hosted eighth-seeded Academy for College and Career Exploration (5-12) in the state quarterfinals Friday, but they weren’t the friendliest of hosts.
Four Allegany pitchers combined for a 14-strikeout perfect game, Griffin Madden hit two home runs in the second inning alone and the Campers obliterated ACCE, 24-0, in five innings.
Allegany advances to the state semifinals, where it’ll face Clear Spring (16-6) on Tuesday.
“I’ve been fortunate this year, I have really good kids who’ve worked really hard,” Campers head coach Jon Irons said. “I’ve got some really good coaches. ... I’d love to see them take this whole thing, and they’re very capable of it.
“They obviously have the ability to make a run at this thing with the last two games, and I think they have a good shot at it. ... They’ve worked their tails off to get to this point.”
Allegany reached the state tournament after besting Southern, 3-2, and Mountain Ridge, 16-3, in West Region I. ACCE got out of North II by topping Forest Park, 21-3, and Douglass, 20-16.
You can’t win if you don’t score, and the Allegany arms did their part. ACCE only put one ball in play and fouled off just three pitches, as Madden, Cayden Bratton, Demetri Bascelli and Bryce Madden combined for a perfect game.
Following a three-run Allegany first inning, which featured three straight doubles by Bratton, Darian Bauer and Griffin Madden to begin the game, the Campers put the game to rest with a 15-spot in the second.
Griffin Madden sent a grand slam over the left-field fence early in the frame, and, after Allegany hit through the line-up, he sent another delivery to left-centerfield to bring three more runs home.
Madden was 3 for 3 with eight RBIs, Josef Sneathen went 2 for 3 with three ribbies, Caeden Wallace doubled and drove in a pair and Alex Kennell doubled, singled and scored twice.
Facing a 24-0 deficit and down to its final out, ACCE was in danger of being struck out all 15 times a batter came to the plate. Dan Joyner broke the streak with a ground ball to third.
Though the bouncing ball was fielded and Joyner was thrown out by Caden Long, the ball put in play drew an eruption from the ACCE dugout. The game was out of reach, you wouldn’t know it from the kids.
“It was impressive to watch,” ACCE head coach Todd Henning said. “We won two hard-fought games to get here. Just the opportunity to play this late in the season is always a blessing and a privilege.
“We may not have put up our best game, but it was still fun to come out and get a new experience. ... Even though we haven’t seen pitching like that, ever, they did everything we asked.”
Allegany now turns to the state semifinals, its first appearance in the Final Four since 2013 — a team that went on to fall in the state title game.
To say Allegany will face a much tougher test is an understatement. The Campers have to get past Clear Spring and ace Hutson Trobaugh, a big southpaw who is committed to Radford, to get to the title game.
Clear Spring defeated South Carroll, 5-0, in the state quarterfinals. Clayton Boyer tossed 4 2/3 shutout innings in the Blazers’ triumph.
“I told them right after the game here, ‘We’re at the point now where everybody is going to be good,’” Irons said. “’It doesn’t matter who you’re going to play, you’re going to play a good baseball team.’
“We have to show up. I feel like we’re as good as anybody in this state, but all it takes is one bad day and that can be it in single-elimination baseball.”
