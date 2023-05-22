Allegany led the way with two All-Area first-team selections, and nine different schools made up the 10 spots between both squads.
The selections were made by the area’s coaches. Coaches were asked to submit nominations from their team, a ballot was compiled from the nominations and coaches voted off that ballot.
Thirteen coaches submitted nominations and 12 returned ballots.
Avery Miller was the lone unanimous selection to the All-Area first team for a second year in a row. She’s joined by her teammate Olivia Looker and a trio of standouts from West Virginia: Larae Grove (Frankfort), Braylee Corbin (Petersburg) and Izzy Blomquist (Hampshire).
Mountain Ridge’s Sydney Snyder, the area’s Player of the Year, is also a member of the first squad.
Miller, Corbin, Blomquist and Snyder made the first team for the second straight season.
The 2022-23 second team is comprised of Carly Bennett of Fort Hill, Averi Everline of Keyser, Carly Wilt of Southern, Reghan Sivic of Mountain Ridge and Bethany Carrington of Calvary.
Carrington is the lone player this season who is a three-time All-Area performer.
First Team Olivia Looker, Allegany, Sr.
Looker made the transition crosstown for her senior season, and the seamless move earned her a spot on the All-Area first team.
The all-around forward finished fourth in the area in scoring (17.0 points per game), seventh in 3-pointers per game (1.25), tied for 10th in rebounding (7.6), 12th in free-throw percentage (68.8%) and tied for 16th in steals (2.0).
Looker made the All-City team and landed on the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference second team.
Looker was also a true student-athlete as a member of the National Honor Society.
“Olivia’s versatility on offense was a key part of our team’s success this season,” Allegany head coach Jim O’Neal said. “If teams played a zone defense, she had the ability to step out and be one of the area’s leading 3-point shooters. When we played against a man defense, she was able to take advantage of her post game and score with a very high efficiency.
“Olivia also had the ability to handle the ball and was a strong passer. She was able to bring the other team’s center away from the basket and get the ball to her teammates in the rhythm of our offense.”
Larae Grove, Frankfort, Sr.
For the first time, Grove stepped into the role as the go-to scorer at Frankfort, and she guided the Falcons to a third straight Class AA state tournament appearance.
The athletic guard finished tied for seventh in the area in scoring (14.9 points per game), second in free-throw shooting making 101 of 131 attempts (77.1%), fifth in made 3s (32) and eighth in 3s per game (1.23).
Grove, who was the Potomac Valley Conference Player of the Year, will continue her basketball career at Southwest Virginia Community College.
“She struggled early but she came on late in the season,” Frankfort head coach Steve Willison said. “She was the best athlete in the area. She could do a lot of things: run, jump, dribble.
“There are not too many girls who can jump higher than her. She can touch the rim. I don’t think too many teams in the area have that. That alone, her pure athletic ability, helped her rebound in critical situations.”
Braylee Corbin, Petersburg, Sr.
Corbin picked up right where she left off last year, making her second All-Area first team in a row after leading Petersburg to its third consecutive Class AA Final Four trip.
The senior, who is committed to play softball at WVU Potomac State next year, was tied for fifth in the area in scoring (15.6 points per game), tied for sixth in rebounding (8.3), tied for sixth in steals (2.6), 10th in free-throw shooting (69.6%) and 15th in made 3s per game (0.92).
Corbin also made the West Virginia Class AA All-State first team and PVC Division 2 first team.
“Braylee did a great job of working hard in the offseason to add new facets to her game and improve,” Petersburg head coach Jon Webster said. “Alongside her hard work, she is incredibly competitive. She pushed herself as well as her teammates to be their best.
“She is one of the most competitive players I have ever coached and hates losing. Her leadership throughout the season helped our team to overcome adversity and have a strong finish.”
Izzy Blomquist, Hampshire, Jr.
The pure-shooting Blomquist landed again on the area’s top team after helping guide Hampshire back to the Class AAA state tournament.
Blomquist, who was PVC first team and All-State second team, finished ninth in the area in scoring (13.8 points per game), was second in made 3-pointers (44) and third in 3-pointers a game (1.76).
“Izzy’s vast experience and basketball background has equipped her with the ability to completely control the tempo of the game,” Hampshire interim head coach Troy Crane said.
“She can score off the dribble, off screens, in the post, from the 3-point line and she loves the assist more than scoring. Her versatility makes her unstoppable.”
Avery Miller, Allegany, So.
Miller rounded out the group of first-team repeaters with her second straight appearance on the top squad, falling just one vote shy of sharing Player of the Year with Snyder.
The honor makes it five consecutive All-Area first-team appearances for Miller to begin her high school career, doing so twice each in soccer and basketball and once in softball.
In her sophomore campaign, Miller was first in the area in assists (3.6), second in scoring (18.7 points per game), second in rebounding (10.4), second in steals (3.6) and 12th in 3-pointers per game (1.09).
Miller won the WestMAC Player of the Year and made the All-City team.
“When you watch us play, there is no doubt that Avery is impacting the whole game,” O’Neal said. “Avery’s talent jumps off the page when you watch her play.
“She is also a great teammate, willing to learn, and very competitive. If you combine that with her year-round commitment in all sports, her work in the weight room and her outstanding work in the classroom, you have a player that we really enjoy coaching.”
O’Neal also highlighted Miller’s defense, scrambling to guard opposing team’s best player when in man-to-man and utilizing her athletic ability to generate rebounds and steals in zone defense.
Second Team Carly Bennett, Fort Hill, Sr.
Bennett was honored as an All-Area performer by the area’s coaches for the second year in a row.
The senior, who made the first team last year, led Fort Hill to a runner-up finish in the Class 1A West Region I playoffs and was honored as an All-WestMAC first-teamer and an All-City member.
Bennett was 11th in the area in scoring (13.5 points per game), tied for 10th in steals (2.4), tied for 11th in assists (2.5) and 16th in rebounding (7.0).
“Carly was always willing to do whatever was necessary to help her team succeed,” Fort Hill head coach Sarah Bennett said. “Whether it was rebounding, defense or scoring, Carly would accept the challenge and give it her best effort. Carly has set an excellent example for the future Lady Sentinels. Her skills and leadership will be difficult to replace.”
Averi Everline, Keyser, Sr.
Everline capped her high school basketball career by guiding Keyser to a runner-up regional finish, and she added a second-team All-Area nod after the season.
The guard, who was also named to the All-PVC squad, finished tied for 13th in the area in scoring (12.0), 13th in rebounding (7.5), tied for 17th in assists (2.0), eighth in free-throw shooting percentage (70.4%), seventh in made 3s (29) and ninth in 3-pointers per game.
Everline’s best performance of the season may have come on the road at sectional rival Hampshire in February. Keyser ended the game on a 13-0 run, with Everline scoring 11 of those points, to win 40-38. She made the go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute.
“I thought Averi had a very nice season,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “She’s worked really hard all four years and that’s a coach’s dream. She was a role player for two years, and to come into this season as the go-to-player and step up the way she did was amazing to watch.
“She will be missed next year, that’s for sure.”
Carly Wilt, Southern, So.
Wilt built on a solid freshman season by establishing herself as one of the WestMAC’s better players, and she was an integral part of a Southern turnaround that saw the Rams win 13 of 15 games in the middle of the season.
The sophomore forward, who made the All-WestMAC first team, finished the year tied for 13th in scoring (12.0 points per game), tied for 21st in rebounding (6.1) and sixth in free-throw percentage (72.1%).
“Carly is such an effective player because she is willing to do whatever it takes to win,” Southern head coach Ashley Fadley said. “She was asked to play both guard and post positions the past two seasons, and she is always willing to do whatever is asked of her with a smile on her face.
“She’s a coach’s dream as far as work ethic and attitude go. She’s been our leading scorer and leading rebounder for two consecutive seasons and what it boils down to is heart. From tip-off to the final buzzer, Carly plays as hard as she possibly can for every minute she is in the game.”
Reghan Sivic, Mtn. Ridge, Jr.
One of the keys to Mountain Ridge’s postseason run that netted the Miners their first state championship appearance and first area championship was the rise of the squad’s supporting class. No player improved more as the year wore on than Sivic.
Sivic, who was also named to the All-WestMAC first team, checked in at 15th in the area in scoring (11.9 points per game), 17th in rebounding (6.9) and 15th in free-throw percentage (63.3%).
The junior forward finished in double figures in four of Mountain Ridge’s playoff games, tallying 10 points in the state championship.
“Reghan made huge strides this season,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said. “Her sophomore season she was a little up-and-down, but she was very consistent this year.
“The most important thing we could count on from her was rebounding night in and night out. She also has a very nice perimeter jump shot. ... I expect to see her making 3-pointers on a night-in and night-out basis next year. She definitely has a strong drive to the basket. She was able to drive along the baseline against zones.”
Bethany Carrington, Calvary, Jr.
The area’s leading scorer and rebounder, Carrington landed on the All-Area squad for her third consecutive season.
The junior forward was unstoppable all season, pacing the area with averages of 20.1 points and 13.3 rebounds a night. She was also fifth in the area in assists (3.1 per game) and tied for eighth in steals (2.5).
“Bethany was a dominating player in our conference last season, with her height and ability to slash to the hoop, it was difficult to stop her,” Calvary head coach Shawn Ricker said.
“She could protect the rim on defense and take a rebound coast-to-coast before you knew it. She is also such a wonderful young lady on and off the court, which made her the complete package for a coach.”
Honorable Mentions
Shylah Taylor (Allegany); Autumn Hoppert (Bishop Walsh); Emmy Wilson (Calvary); Brooklyn Tinnell (East Hardy); Karli O’Neal (Fort Hill); Arin Lease (Frankfort); Hannah Ault, Liz Pryor (Hampshire); Sterling Kump (Moorefield); Bayleigh Lamberson (Mountain Ridge); Abby Nelson, Lydia Nelson (Northern); Nellie Whetzel, Kennedy Kaposy (Petersburg); Maggie Nickel (Southern).
