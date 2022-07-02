The Area Championship-winning Allegany Campers led the way with four first-team selections on the Cumberland Times-News All-Area squad, as chosen by the area’s head coaches.
Frankfort and Southern both slotted two on the 12-player team, and Moorefield, Mountain Ridge, Northern and Petersburg each placed one.
Of the 26 total players that made the first or second team, five were from Allegany, four from Petersburg, three from Keyser and Northern, two from Frankfort, Moorefield, Mountain Ridge and Southern, and one from Calvary, Fort Hill and Hampshire.
Twelve area coaches submitted nominations, and all 12 returned ballots. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players. There were no players unanimously selected to the first team.
Pitchers Griffin Madden, Allegany
Madden was one of the area’s best pitchers and hitters during his junior season, a distinction that earned him the title as Area Player of the Year.
The right-handed pitcher was 6-1 with a 1.23 earned run average, allowing nine earned runs on 25 hits in 51 1/3 innings pitched with 97 strikeouts and 21 walks. Madden’s ERA and strikeout total were the top marks in the area.
At the plate, the James Madison commit was 30 for 65 for a .462 average (fourth-best in the area) with six doubles, one triple, five home runs (tied for third), 30 runs-batted in and 31 runs scored.
Andrew Lynch, Frankfort
Lynch didn’t enter the year as a player thought to be one of the area’s best — but he certainly ended it as one.
The imposing right-hander was a strike-throwing machine, and the numbers proved it. Lynch was 6-1 and was second in the area in ERA at 1.59, surrendering 11 earned runs on 40 hits in 48 1/3 innings of work. He struck out 40 and walked just eight.
Offensively, the senior finished with a .354 average, garnering nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 26 runs scored and 11 runs batted in.
“Andrew really did a nice job for us on the mound,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “I expected him to be one of our spot guys, and he ended up being our ace. He worked hard in the offseason, and he earned it.
“He doesn’t walk a lot of guys and he throws a ton of strikes. Very happy with his season on the mound. He culminated that with his shutout at the season (against Keyser).”
In that sectional playoff game against the Tornado, Lynch went the distance, scattering seven hits over seven shutout innings on just 88 pitches to give Frankfort a 1-0 win.
Catchers Bryce Snyder, Mountain Ridge
The area batting champion, Snyder dominated the opposition at the plate and behind it. On the mound, he was also one of the area’s best arms.
The Frostburg State signee had an area-best .537 batting average with 10 doubles, 26 runs batted in, 20 runs scored and 13 stolen bases. Snyder struck out just two times all season.
Behind the plate, Snyder threw out 10 of the 13 would-be base stealers (76.9%) and didn’t make an error.
On the mound, the right-handed senior compiled a 6-2 record with a 1.90 ERA (fifth-best in the area), allowing 14 earned runs on 49 hits in 51 2/3 innings pitched with 70 strikeouts (third) and 16 walks.
“He had a good year for us on the mound and in the field,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “Led us in most of our hitting stats. He led our team in everything, by example and the heart of the team. He didn’t say a whole lot, but when he needed to, he said what he needed to.
“Bryce has always been strong behind the plate. He’s really developed over the years to make sure that anything in the dirt he was going to be a wall. I knew we could throw any pitch in any situation.
“We also knew that he was going to take away the running game from most teams in the area. That’s key, runners on 1st-and-3rd, most of the time, they’re stealing. We didn’t have to worry about that this year.”
Peyton Clark, Frankfort
When Frankfort was at its best in 2022, Clark was usually at the center of it.
There was the two-run, two-out, go-ahead home run at East Fairmont on April 23, or the three-run bomb against Keyser in the sectional title game on May 13.
Throw in Clark’s propensity to steal bases, he was 18 for 19 on the year (94.7%), and the senior was a unique player from the catcher’s spot that won’t be easy to replace.
For the season, Clark tallied a .435 batting average with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs (tied with Madden for third in the area), 31 runs batted in and 23 runs scored.
“Every time we needed something big to happen Peyton came through for us,” Miller said. “He was outstanding at the plate. He had such a good year hitting for power and average. Defensively, he was our anchor behind that plate.
“He had one game all year he didn’t have a hit. In big-time spots, he’d come up big.”
Infielders Isaac Upole, Southern
While Upole is going to West Virginia as a left-handed pitcher, he proved in 2022 he’s far more than a strong arm.
Upole was second in the area with a .529 batting average, and he belted an area-best eight home runs. In one doubleheader against Fort Hill and East Hardy, the senior first baseman was 5 for 6 with three home runs, 10 RBIs and six runs scored.
Over the course of the year, Upole doubled eight times, drove in 34 runs and scored 27 times. On the mound, he had a 3-5 record with a 2.55 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs on 38 hits in 44 frames of work, striking out 83 and walking 17.
“He worked hard in the offseason and during the season,” Southern head coach Dan Holler said. “He and Will (Moon) both seemed to be together pitching all the time. They ended up being my co-MVPs this year. I thought Isaac really put a lot of time in getting better. He’s going to have to do the same now at WVU.
“Teams pitched around him a lot, but his bat was just unbelievable. He had three hits in his final game against a very good pitcher (Madden). Honestly, I think he could do well offensively and defensively at the next level if he wanted to do that. Without his bat in this line-up, we don’t have the year that we do.”
Chance Ritchey, Northern
In a season of talented offensive hitters across the area, Ritchey is on the short list for the region’s best bat.
Nearly half of Ritchey’s base knocks were extra-base hits, and his 14 doubles were the highest total in the area. The senior slugger finished with a .523 average (third in the area) with two homers, 34 RBIs and 30 runs scored.
Ritchey is the first Northern hitter to finish a season with an average above .500, surpassing Steven Holtschneider’s school record .491 average established in 2011. The Garrett College signee’s doubles total also surpasses Preston Sisler’s single-season school record of 10 set back in 2005.
“He had a great season,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “He’s one of the purest hitters we’ve had. The ball just comes off his bat differently. He does a really good job with two strikes, especially for a kid with gap power.
“He was a big part of what he did last year, helped carry us to the semifinals last year. Defensively, he’s not too shabby. He dives for balls, good hands and picks balls. I think he’ll do well at the next level.”
Johnathan Mallow, Petersburg
With a batting average that exceeded .500 and the second-most home runs in the area, Mallow was an important piece in a Petersburg squad that advanced to the section finals.
The senior Millersville commit hit at a .506 clip and tallied seven doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 32 runs batted in and 31 runs scored. During a three-game stretch against Hampshire, Pendleton County and Tucker County in early May, Mallow was 6 for 8 with four home runs, a triple, eight RBIs and seven runs scored.
“He certainly has the work ethic,” Petersburg head coach Mike Landis said. “Every day, he’s out there swinging the bat and trying to get better. I think that kind of separates him from a lot of kids. He hit the ball to all fields. He has good bat speed so he can make adjustments and hit the ball.”
Darian Bauer, Allegany
Bauer has been a fixture on Allegany’s varsity baseball team since his freshman year, starting every game, and he saved his best season for last.
The sure-handed shortstop made just three errors all year in 21 games, and he batted .438 with seven doubles, four triples, a home run, 33 runs scored and 18 runs batted in. The senior hit for the cycle against Mountain Ridge in late April.
Bauer, along with Snyder and Upole, is one of three players to repeat on the All-Area first squad.
“Darian is just the most steady, even-keeled, solid baseball player I think I’ve ever coached,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “He could be another coach. ... He likes big moments. He likes to make plays. He’s the kind of kid you want to coach.
“Darian’s approach in the box was better than anybody we had on the team. He knows the zone. At times he was a little hard on himself, but he knew how to work counts. As an opposing pitching coach, I would not want to pitch against him.
“In that Southern playoff game when we made that big play at third (to keep the game tied), I asked him, ‘What do we do? Do we come up, do we turn two?’ He had no hesitation, we have to come up. We did, and it worked out. I have that much faith in him.”
Outfielders Cayden Bratton, Allegany
Bratton was the second half of Allegany’s two-headed monster on the mound along with Madden, and he played the role of tablesetter out of the Campers’ lead-off spot.
The junior collected a .371 batting average and paced Allegany with 11 two-baggers. He hit one homer, drove in 13 runs and scored 25 times himself.
On the mound, Bratton feared nobody, compiling an area-best 9-0 record and a 1.62 ERA (third in the area), surrendering 12 earned runs on 44 hits with 49 strikeouts to just seven free passes.
Bratton’s strike-throwing acumen was most evident against Frankfort on May 2, when the right-hander threw a complete-game one-hitter on just 72 pitches — 54 of which were strikes.
“Cayden had a great year,” Irons said. “I didn’t envision him going into the year as being a lead-off, but he excelled there. I went with the kid that wouldn’t be afraid to do it. I just wanted somebody that wasn’t afraid. ... He does not back down from anything, any at-bat, any moment.
“Cayden, when he is on the mound, he attacks people. He puts all the pressure back on you. He trusts his infield, he trusts his outfield. He would attack you and make you make a decision. He had a great fielding team behind him, and he threw a ton of strikes.”
Bryce Madden, Allegany
Madden was so versatile, he probably could’ve made the All-Area team at two positions. Or more.
When Bratton was on the mound, Madden patrolled centerfield like a natural, and, when Griffin Madden toed the rubber, Bryce Madden played mistake-free baseball at second base. Madden made zero errors all year.
According to Irons, the sophomore was also the Campers’ back-up catcher.
At the plate, Madden was a tough out in the middle of Allegany’s line-up, finishing with a .448 average, seven doubles, 23 runs batted in and 13 runs scored. He was reliable in relief, too, boasting a 1.00 ERA in 21 innings pitched.
“Bryce Madden, as a sophomore in high school, is probably the most mature baseball player I’ve ever coached,” Irons said. “You could put him anywhere. He wanted to do it. To have zero errors on a team that we had, with the pressure he had, it’s impressive.
“He really embraced what the coaches were telling him. He was a great five-hitter, those guys got on base before him and he put the ball the other way and scored people. He plays team baseball, he just wants to win.”
Karson Reed, Moorefield
A West Virginia first-team All-State performer, Reed led Moorefield with a .429 batting average, 39 hits, seven doubles, 26 runs batted in and 27 runs scored. Despite a slow start, Moorefield and Reed were able to get back to states once again, falling in the Class A semifinals.
“Karson dedicated his time to continuous improvement during his four years,” Moorefield head coach Wade Armentrout said. “He was a consistent foundation to our state championships.”
Flex Will Moon, Southern
Moon backed up his All-Area second-team appearance a season ago with an impressive senior campaign on the mound, behind the plate and in the batter’s box.
The senior tallied a .429 average with three doubles, a triple, 31 runs scored and 16 runs batted in.
As a pitcher, Moon had a 5-1 win-loss record with a 1.85 ERA, allowing 16 earned runs on 38 hits in 44 frames of work. The right-hander struck out 40 and walked only four batters in six starts.
“He could pitch, he could catch, play infield,” Holler said. “He just works hard. What a great kid. He was a great player. He was always working on his game, playing legion ball.
“Will was a kid that you could say, ‘I need you to play shortstop,’ and he’d do it no question. ... I think he was one of the better catchers that I’ve coached ever. He led off for us, and I thought his offensive numbers were good, too.”
Second Team
The second team pitchers were Petersburg senior Nate Travis, Moorefield sophomore Mike Cost and Northern freshman Luke Ross. Keyser sophomore Logan Rotruck is the catcher.
The infield is comprised of Petersburg senior Slade Saville, Fort Hill senior Bryce Schadt, Allegany junior Alex Kennell and Keyser sophomore Noah Broadwater.
In the outfield, Keyser senior Sammy Bradfield, Mountain Ridge senior Bradyn Speir, Northern junior Easton Rhoten and Petersburg junior Bumby Van Meter made the second squad.
Hampshire senior Alex Hott and Calvary senior Braden Rhodes appeared as second team flex players.
Honorable Mention
Catcher: Alex Miller (Moorefield). Infield: Jamison Warnick (Northern); Seth Healy (Keyser); Tanner Haskiell (Southern); Ashton Shimko and Landon McAlpine (Mountain Ridge); Dawson Price (East Hardy) and Bryce Hines (Moorefield). Outfield: Logan Miller and Kellen Hinebaugh (Northern); Brandon Jones (East Hardy); Collin Hott (Hampshire) and Nate Farrell (Fort Hill).
