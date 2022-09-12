In Friday’s game between Allegany and Boonsboro, Campers wide receiver Isaiah Fields Jr. penalized and ejected from the game for a crack-back block on Warriors linebacker Chance Haga who laid on the field for over 30 minutes before he was taken off on a stretcher.
Since then, Fields has received criticism for the play including some death threats. Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said Fields sent him screenshots of death threats and other critical messages he received on social media. While Fields declined a request for an interview, he released a statement on Facebook.
“I send my prayers to the other player, my hit was not intentional,” he wrote. “I want everyone to know my intentions were not to hurt the kid. My intention was to protect my QB from getting hurt. I would never intentionally hurt anyone ever. I completely learned from my mistake and it won’t happen again. I’m still young and can easily learn from my mistakes and grow, just don’t need this to sit here forever. Thank you.”
Hansel said both after the game on Friday and in a separate interview on Sunday that the play does not represent who Fields is.
“Isaiah’s a great kid, he’s a competitor,” Hansel said. “I’ve known him and his family for a long time. He’s a respectful kid, I talked to him after the game and he was noticeably upset. His intent was to protect Brody (Williams) on the scramble. I know he reached out to Chance (Haga) himself. He apologized and prayed for him, that’s the kid we know Isaiah to be.”
Haga suffered a concussion and a spine injury, according to his coach Mark Wadel. He was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia, for treatment on Friday night. On Sunday, he was home resting
“He’s home now, whenever they took him from the field they took him to the local hospital,” Wadel said. “They ran some scans and were worried about potential fractures. They helicoptered him to WVU Trauma and flew him to Morgantown that night. They ran some more CT scans and he saw a couple more doctors.”
The play was the final one of the game. With five seconds remaining, the Campers trailed 17-3. Williams rolled right and picked up 14 yards on a quarterback keeper. Fields was blocking on the play and according to Hansel was trying to protect his teammate.
“I think he saw Brody was taking a beating all game,” Hansel said. “Isaiah saw the kid was gonna take another shot on Brody and he went to try and help him.”
Wadel did not get a chance to speak to Fields after the play. Fields was ejected following the personal foul penalty and was sent off the field.
“I don’t know the kid in question, I don’t know anything about the kid but that’s unacceptable,” Wadel said on the criticism sent to Fields. “If you look at it on film, it’s clearly a case of targeting. You can see him coming from 10 to 15 yards away. That doesn’t mean there was ill intent. Ten years ago, that’s a hit you see on ESPN as a big hit, but the safety and precautions today make it an illegal hit. I like to give the kid the benefit of the doubt. I wanna believe it was a mistake made by the kid and it was a learning lesson.”
Fields will be ineligible to play in Allegany’s game on Friday against Mountain Ridge.
“Isaiah’s our guy,” Hansel said. “He’s a great kid. This incident isn’t something he’s known for. He tried to make a block for his teammate. I want to stress how good of a kid he is. I’m hurting for Chance since he’s not going to play football for a while and I’m hurting for Isaiah.”
The Allegany football team has set up a GoFundMe account to cover the medical expenses. Anyone interested in contributing can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/phx3a-medical-bills-for-chance?qid=a328306c7fe7a163cf0f1f5562654405.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.