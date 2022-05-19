CUMBERLAND — Today's Allegany baseball and softball games have been moved up from 4 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Both Campers' teams are playing the Academy for College and Career Exploration (ACCE) in the Maryland Class 1A Quarterfinal playoff with the baseball game taking place at Allegany High School on Haystack Mountain and softball at LaVale Lions Field.
Wolodkin hits his first ace
CUMBERLAND — Josh Wolodkin hit his first hole-in-one Wednesday at the Cumberland Country Club
He aced the 175-yard No. 15 hole using an 8-iron.
The shot was witnessed by Jim Snodgrass, Nik Gates and John Henry.
FSU baseball trio earn NCBWA All-Region honors
FROSTBURG — Accolades continue to roll in for the Frostburg State baseball team as Danny Estrada and Ethan Kiple earned their second all-region honors, while Bryce Jackson also earned a spot on the NCBWA Atlantic Region team.
Following their places on the D2CCA All-Region Second Team, Estrada was named to the First Team by the NCBWA and was the only freshman in the entire region to be selected. Kiple earned Second Team honors along with Jackson, who had also earned All-Mountain East Conference First Team earlier this season. The three are the first Bobcats to earn all-region honors since joining Division II.
