CUMBERLAND — Allegany head coach Jon Irons couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.
The Campers were near perfection against Northern Wednesday, with Cayden Bratton, Bryce Madden, Caedon Wallace and Myles Bascelli launching long balls as part of a 19-hit onslaught.
On the mound, reigning Player of the Year Griffin Madden held Northern without a base knock. His fielders didn’t make an error behind him.
Ten different Allegany players scored and nine hit safely, as the top-ranked Campers cruised past No. 3 Northern, 21-0, in its season opener.
“It’s nice to come out and see the ball well,” Irons said. “In our scrimmages, our at-bats weren’t to where I wanted them to be. We were talking a lot about our approach, and I thought we did a really nice job of making adjustments over the last couple weeks.”
One day after the Allegany softball team pummeled Keyser, 25-1, to kick off the year, the school’s baseball team started with some fireworks of its own.
The Campers, leading 2-0 after the first inning, exploded for seven runs in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth. Top to bottom, Allegany attacked all parts of the field, doing much of its damage to the right side.
Bascelli led the way with a 3 for 4 performance, driving in five runs and scoring twice himself. He hit a three-run homer in the fourth and tripled twice.
“That’s a day for a seven hitter,” Irons said of Bascelli. “What made us the best team in the area last year was the fact that we were so good 5 through 9. No pitcher gets an easy inning against us. There’s no breaks. There’s no 1-2-3s. We hit solid all the way through.”
Bratton struck the Campers’ first homer of the game, a two-run shot over the left-field fence in the second inning. He added a double to his 3 for 4, two-RBI, four-run day.
Wallace launched a three-run home run to the opposite field in the third frame and doubled in the second inning. He drove in five runs and scored three times himself.
Bryce Madden went yard five batters before Bascelli during the Campers’ seven-run fourth inning, striking a three-run homer of his own. He finished 2 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Alex Kennell ended 2 for 3 with a ribbie and two runs scored, Caden Long was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs, Josef Sneathen finished 2 for 3 with a triple, drove in a run and scored once, and Landyn Ansel singled, had an RBI and scored.
Griffin Madden was the lone Camper starter not to drive in a run, but scored three times and more than made up for it on the mound.
The senior James Madison signee struck out the first five batters of the game. Four walks and a hit batter were the lone blemishes to his five-inning, double-digit strikeout outing.
“He pitched a solid game,” Irons said. “That’s what we expect of him.”
Northern worked the count early, forcing Madden to throw 41 pitches in the first two innings, but the Huskies weren’t able to chase him. Five of Madden’s first eight strikeouts were looking.
“Offensively, you’re facing the best kid in the area by far,” Northern head coach Phil Carr said. “We had his pitch count up even though we couldn’t put a bat on the ball. We were doing a good job until we got to two strikes and then we’d look at strike three.
“I didn’t think any of the strike threes were questionable. I thought they were all strike threes we should’ve been swinging at.”
Ethan Sebold took the loss for Northern. Robert Deatelhauser and Liam Stewart came on in relief.
Allegany (1-0) is back in action at home against Berkeley Springs on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re hoping to keep this rolling,” Irons said. “It was nice we were able to save some pitching having the shortened game today.”
Northern (1-1) is at East Hardy on Thursday at 5 p.m.
“Luckily for us we get to get back on the field (today) at East Hardy,” Carr said. “Not sit around for a couple days and think about this. Let’s just go play.”
