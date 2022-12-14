CUMBERLAND — Allegany is going to have to find different ways to win games this year, and the Campers found one on Tuesday night.
After an ugly offensive half by both sides, Allegany picked up its scoring in the third period, allowing the unbeaten squad to set up its 1-2-2 half-court press. The defense forced a myriad of Northern turnovers, and the Campers pulled away for good.
The Allegany lead swelled to as high as 16 on Tuesday night, as the Campers, paced by Chazz Imes and Caiden Chorpenning offensively, overcame a feisty Northern squad to take its home opener, 56-48.
"Home opener and we got a win, so that's the important thing," Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. "For a lot of the time we were playing some pretty good defense, but with that, I thought we were letting them push us around a little too much.
"They out-rebounded us something crazy. We did not have guys on the glass on either end of the board. For us to be successful this year, we are going to have to get five guys on the board every game."
Without the services of 6-foot-3, 240-pound big man Zach Michael, who is out with an injury suffered before the football season, the Campers (4-0) are still finding their rhythm playing small ball.
Leading just 12-10 after the first quarter and 28-18 at the half, Allegany looked to Imes, who found his shot in the second half when he scored 15 of his game-high 21. As more shots fell, the Campers cashed in on transition buckets the other way.
Blake Powell picked Northern's pocket and fed a dime to Isaiah Fields for an easy two — Fields had three buckets in the third — and on the Huskies' next possession, Imes had a steal-and-score to push Allegany's lead to a game-high 43-27 with 1:45 left in the third.
Both teams hit shots in the fourth, namely Northern's Derek Bittinger, who buried a trio of 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Imes answered with two of his own and Chorpenning scored five of his 17 points in the decider to keep the Huskies at arms reach.
The loss dropped Northern to 1-1.
"I'm pretty pleased with what we did in the half-court defense," Northern head coach Ron Opel said. "We had a mindset coming into the game that we were trying to take away the middle of the floor. Don't let any drives in the middle.
"Turnovers are what killed us though. We clean that up, and I think we might be pretty decent. ... We easily gave up 10, 15 points on turnovers."
Those turnovers came as a result of Allegany's surplus of speed at the guard position in Imes, Fields, Powell and Cayden Bratton and David Smith off the bench.
Northern repeatedly got caught in the corner, and the Campers were quick to step in front when the Huskies tried to reverse the ball.
"We haven't worked on our half-court trap a ton, but for the most part, we did a job of forcing some turnovers out of it," Eirich said. "We're a smaller, quicker group, and we're going to do things a little bit differently than we have in the past."
"That's not something we saw on film originally," Opel said of the trap. "We worked on traps like that, but not for their particular one. We were adjusting on the fly and that's where a lot of their turnovers came."
When Northern did get into its offensive sets, its forwards Ethan Sebold (10), Kellen Hinebaugh (seven), Robbie Rollman (six) and Abe Schilpp (four) gave the Campers trouble on the glass.
For the Campers to avoid a letdown going forward — a road date with Hampshire and 6-foot-7 Easton Shanholtz next Tuesday looms large — they'll need to improve their team rebounding, Eirich said.
"If you don't have something then you have to counter that," he said of the height disparity. "We have to do a great job of boxing people out. It doesn't matter how big you are, boxing out is a mindset. A mindset that you're going to get your guy, keep him off the glass and get the rebound.
"If we don't have five guys doing it, we're going to lose games."
Chorpenning scored 10 points before halftime to power Allegany to its 10-point lead at the intermission. Sebold and Rollman topped the Huskies with four points each during the first half.
Allegany finished with 22 field goals and made 8 of 11 free throws. Northern hit 17 shots and also made 8 of 11 tries at the charity stripe. The Huskies sunk six 3-pointers and the Campers made four.
Northern will look to bounce back at Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Allegany hosts Broadfording on Friday at 7 p.m. The Campers won the teams' first meeting this year, 62-49, on Dec. 6.
"We told them from the beginning that we were going to do things a little differently this year," Eirich said. "Just because something worked for 19 years, all of a sudden boom, you have a whole different type of kids that you're coaching.
"It's our job to give them something that they're going to be successful at, and at some point we're going to get better at it. We've only been doing it for three weeks or so, so I think we're going to get better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.