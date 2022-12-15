CUMBERLAND — After a slow start in the first half, Allegany College pulled away in the second half to defeat CCBC Dundalk 82-57 on Wednesday at Bob Kirk Arena.
“Sloppy first half, weren’t really executing well defensively,” Allegany head coach Tommie Reams said. “Offensively, I thought we settled for some mediocre shots. I thought we generated some good shots early.”
The Trojans (11-5, 5-1 NJCAA Region 20) scored 47 points in the second half. The Lions (3-8, 3-2 NJCAA Region 20) were held to 31 after halftime.
Allegany got off to a slow start on offense. The Trojans trailed 7-5 about three minutes in after missing several shots and committing a few turnovers.
The game started at noon compared to most of Allegany’s games starting at night. Reams said the early start and the winter break impacted the team’s start.
“They’re 18-year-old kids, 20-year-old kids, school’s out now,” Reams said. “There’s not a lot going on now, I think there’s not enough structure in all of their days to get them focused. Part of that is they have to learn how to play through things like that. They have to learn how to play when there’s not class to go to.”
A 7-4 run gave Allegany the lead at 12-11 with 10 minutes left in the first half. The Trojans outscored Dundalk 23-15 in the final 10 minutes of the first half.
Allegany’s defense held the Lions to one made 3-pointer in the game. It came late in the first half from Christian Johnson. Dundalk took 28 shots from beyond the arc. The Trojans forced the Lions to put up many deep 3s that led to several airballs.
“That really surprises me, they’ve been hitting six or seven threes a night,” Reams said on holding Dundalk to only one. “That’s been one of their stronger offensive aspects. Our rotations really worked them, we pushed them off of spots. We made them shoot under duress.”
Allegany led 35-26 at halftime with Gary Francis leading the Trojans in scoring with eight points.
“That’s the second time in a game like this where’s it been sloppy he’s been our dog,” Reams said of Francis. “Things aren’t really going our way, we need a spark, we need an energy. Gary gets physical and tough and does all the dirty work. He picks us up and really carried us through that first half.”
The Lions had the ball to open the second half, but Allegany forced a steal that led to a double clutch dunk by Dalyn Brandon. The Trojans opened the half on a 19-4 run in the first six minutes to extend their lead to 24 points at 54-30.
“The defense always gets us going,” Reams said. “We get a big steal early on that’s literally the first thing we talked about at halftime, the defensive rotations. If this happens, we need to make sure we execute our rotation properly. All of a sudden, there’s a little juice in the team and we picked up the energy that led to our easy offense.”
With a big lead midway through the half, Allegany started playing sloppy. It put up several difficult shots and committed a few turnovers. Dundalk took advantage and scored several quick baskets off of the Trojans’ mistakes.
“We got into a big lead and guys got complacent,” Reams said. “It drives me crazy as a coach. Our job isn’t to win, our job is to play well. So getting guys to understand there’s never a time to back down. We have a job to do, we have things to execute.”
Allegany finished with five double-figure scorers. Tyson Oghene and Brandon each scored 12 points. Carpenter scored 11 while Ron Brown finished with 10.
“Tyson is Tyson, he runs to his spots, he tries to execute what we ask him to execute,” Reams said of Oghene. “He has the ability to do it. He rotated and talked on the defensive end. Offensively, it wasn’t his shooting like it normally is. Usually he’s one of our big scorers. Today I thought he did it with ball movement. He made a lot of extra passes that got guys involved.”
Mekhi Morris led the Lions with 12 points. Tyron Bethea scored nine and Jackson Henry scored seven.
Dundalk travels to Bay View to play Sullivan County on Friday at 7 p.m.
Allegany will conclude the Franchise Classic at Bob Kirk Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m. against Garrett College. The Franchise Classic will feature three high school games including Fort Hill, Bishop Walsh and Southern. It’s named after former Trojan star and NBA All-Star Steve Francis, who is expected to attend.
“It’s gonna come down to can we execute what we need to execute,” Reams said of facing the Lakers. “Defensively, are we committed to the rotations and toughness it takes to beat a very good basketball team. Offensively, it’s gonna come down to the ball movement and selflessness of our program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.