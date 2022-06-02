Allegany softball 2022 state championship photo

The Allegany softball team poses with the Class 1A state championship trophy. Front row (from left): Skyler Porter, Riley Gallagher, Alexis Johnston, Ryland Kienhofer, Ava Strother, Delaney Glotfelty and Mackenzie Monahan. Back row: Lilly Puffenbarger, Avery Miller, Alexa Uphold, Abi Britton, Ada McFarland, Emily McGee, Alyson White, Kylie Hook and Mackenzie Lambert.

 Alex Rychwalski/Times-News

After capturing its third state championship in school history, Allegany appeared at No. 19 in the MaxPreps Top 25 national rankings.

Unlike state rankings, which are computer generated, the national poll is selected by MaxPreps staff.

The Campers' placing comes on the heels of a 3-2 win over Patterson Mill, which was ranked No. 3 in the country entering the game by MaxPreps, in the Maryland Class 1A title game.

By ending Patterson Mill's 44-game winnings streak, the Campers (18-0) became the first area team to finish the season undefeated since Mountain Ridge in 2013.

Patterson Mill fell out of MaxPreps' rankings and is listed at No. 27 under the "Next five" tab. No other team from Maryland appears in the poll.

Roncalli (Indianapolis) is the No. 1 team in the country at 29-0 and led by the country's top recruit, Keagan Rothrock, who is committed to Florida. Lake Creek (Texas), Lakewood Ranch (Florida), St. Amant (Louisiana) and Deer Park (Texas) fill out the Top 5. 

Alex Rychwalski is a sports reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal

