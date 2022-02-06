CUMBERLAND — Allegany pitched a first-quarter shutout en route to a 63-38 rout of Smithsburg on Saturday afternoon.
The Campers didn’t allow a point during the opening quarter, and on offense, they had no such problem opening to a 19-0 lead. The Leopards chipped away in the second to trail 29-13 at the intermission, but Allegany outscored Smithsburg, 34-25, after halftime to win pulling away.
It was a balanced offensive performance for the Campers, who were led by Caiden Chorpenning with 11 points. Darian Bauer tallied 10 points and three steals, and Cayden Bratton scored 10 and dished out three assists.
Chazz Imes garnered nine points and three assists, Zach Michael scored seven, and Owen Seifarth and Griffin Madden tallied six points each.
Michael and Seifarth both pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Solomon Green notched three steals.
Josh Hegbe led Smithsburg with a 12-point performance. Griffin Lowman and Sama Bono each scored seven points, and Max Bono and Garrett Mastronard ended with six.
In the junior varsity game, Allegany won 48-27 to improve to 12-1.
Isaiah Fields led the Camper JVs with 19 points, Blake Powell scored 12 and David Smith added eight. Alex Backtell and Jacob Little each tallied nine points for Smithsburg.
Allegany (10-4) is at Clear Spring on Monday at 7 p.m. The Campers beat Clear Spring, 85-48, at home on Jan. 29.
Northern 71 Hancock 32
HANCOCK — Northern used a balanced offense to cruise by Hancock on Friday night.
Eight different Huskies scored at least five points, led by Kellen Hinebaugh with 15 points, Ethan Sebold with 12 and Austin Hinebaugh with 11.
Northern exited the first with a 14-11 edge, extending it to 33-21 at halftime. The Huskies further pushed the margin to 46-27 after three before a dominant 25-5 final frame.
East Rhoten had a seven-point night for Northern, followed by Derek Bittinger and Ethyn Peck with six, and Jeff Eyler and Tyler Yoder with five.
Ayden Thomas was the Hancock high scorer with nine points. Austin Allen tallied seven points, Seth Bivens scored five and Daniel Thomas added four.
Northern (8-9) is at Calvary (1-11) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Pendleton County 56 Moorefield 47
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Pendleton County used a 16-0 fourth-quarter run to rally to beat Moorefield on Saturday night.
The Wildcats (11-2) trailed 47-40 before the flurry, as Tanner Townsend tallied five of his 10 points and Clayton Kisamore scored four of his 20 during the blitz to down the Yellow Jackets.
Cole Day ended with 14 points, eight of which came in the third quarter, and Jacob Beachler chipped in 10.
Coleman Mongold scored 21 points to pace Moorefield, and Ronny Griest tallied 14 points. The Yellow Jackets made just 2 of 8 free throws for the game and were 0 for 3 in the fourth.
Moorefield (6-9) hosts Keyser (6-10) tomorrow at 7:30 p.m.
