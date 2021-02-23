MCHENRY — Allegany used balanced scoring and every member of the team scored as the Trojans defeated the host Garrett College junior varsity 94-53 Tuesday evening.
Jordan Johnson led four players in double figures with 12 points. Jason Newman, C.J. Hawkins and Manny Ayetigbo each had 11. Antonio Pua’auli-Pelham and Jalen Wares each added nine.
Garrett’s Lamont Powell scored a game-high 18 points. Jose Rosario added 13, Michael Kimble had 11 and Dalton Wiles 10.
The Trojans led at halftime 38-21 and Oji, Staples and Ware all pulled down eight rebounds.
Allegany made 10 3-pointers with Johnson hitting two. Garrett had eight led by Rosario’s three.
Allegany (2-0) will host the Garrett varsity tonight beginning at 6 p.m.
