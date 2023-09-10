BRUNSWICK — Allegany made quick work of two-time defending Class 1A state champion Brunswick Saturday, routing the Railroaders, 6-1.
The Campers (3-0) followed that performance with a 7-0 romp of St. John's in the afternoon.
Liam Mowbray and Michael Cannon found the back of the net in the first half against Brunswick for a 2-0 edge at the intermission. Caedon Wallace assisted Mowbray's score 13:33 into the action, and Mason Salvadge fed Cannon less than a minute later.
Macello Kitchen gave Allegany its third score just 1:55 into the second half, assisted by Blake Powell.
Powell, the reigning area boys soccer Player of the Year, is also the Campers' kicker on the football team. He missed Allegany's game against St. John's to arrive at Oakdale just before the football contest kicked off.
Chris Vasquez Molina got Brunswick on the board with an unassisted score five minutes into the second half, but Salvadge answered, assisted by Wallace, a little more than four minutes later.
Noah Simmons (17:45) and Wallace (32:14) entered the scoring with Alco's fifth and sixth goals.
Allegany out-shot Brunswick, 17-7, and had all three of the game's corner kicks. Goalie Eoin Mowbray made one save for Allegany.
Against St. John's, Wallace tallied a hat trick and the Campers notched their second cleansheet in three games.
Wallace needed just 2:25 to find his first tally on an unassisted goal. Jace Patton pierced the goalmouth 18:42 into the game on a pass from Liam Mowbray; Wallace scored on a Patton assist 1:46 later; and Salvadge made it 4-0 Alco at the break with another goal, assisted by Wallace, 35:11 into the half.
Patton fed a pass to Simmons for Alco's fifth goal 1:23 into the second half, Wallace found his hat trick at the 22:55 mark, and Mowbray notched the team's final goal, assisted by Wallace, 39:29 into the half.
Allegany out-shot St. John's 26-3 and had a 4-1 edge in corner kicks.
The Campers are at Fort Hill (3-0) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 6, Keyser 0
KEYSER, W.Va. — Jackson Miller scored three goals, David DiNola tallied two and Ofek Cohen-Inbar added one and had three assists leading Bishop Walsh over Keyser Saturday.
DiNola got Walsh on the board at the 32:49 minute of the first half on an assist by Carson Hamelin.
Miller scored an unassisted goal at 12:04, and DiNola finished the first half scoring at 5:44 on an assist by Cohen-Inbar.
Miller scored the next two goals on assists by Cohen-Inbar at 22:02 and 8:41 of the second half.
Cohen-Inbar completed the scoring at 3:35 on an assist by Christian Dowling.
Nate Lewis had 15 saves in the goal for Keyser on 37 Walsh shots (23 on goal). For the Spartans, Minh Le had four saves on four shots on goal and JJ Pacsuta had one save on two shots, one on goal.
Bishop Walsh led in corner kicks 9-0.
Bishop Walsh (1-2) plays at Morgantown Christian on Monday at 5 p.m.
Fort Hill starts 3-0
CUMBERLAND — A year after Zach Steckman's Sentinels finished just 1-12, Fort Hill has started the 2023 season with three straight wins.
The most-recent triumph came against Catoctin, 3-1, on Thursday at Greenway Avenue Stadium when the Sentinels scored two second-half goals to pull away.
The score was level at 1-all at the break. Jacob Bone scored for Fort Hill, assisted by Liam Hamilton, with 31:49 left in the first half. Catoctin answered when Matthew Offutt found the back of the net on an assist by Franklin Peña with 5:02 to play.
Brady Swick broke the tie with an unassisted goal with 25:39 left on the clock, and Bone cemented the triumph with his second tally on an assist by Korbin McKenzie with 18:58 left.
Fort Hill out-shot Catoctin, 18-10, and had a 4-2 edge in corner kicks. Leland Garcia made six saves for the Sentinels and Chase Jackson made four for Catoctin.
A day prior, Fort Hill crushed city rival Bishop Walsh, 6-1, at home.
The contest was again level at halftime at a goal apiece. Jackson Miller sunk a penalty kick for a 1-0 Bishop Walsh lead with 25:31 to go in the first half, but Hamilton tied it up with a goal off an assist by Bone with 17:25 left.
Bone tallied the go-ahead goal, assisted by Lucas Evans 2:30 into the second half. The Sentinels tallied four more unanswered goals to put the result to bed.
Anthony Palumbo scored assisted by Hamilton (28:12), Hamilton notched an unassisted goal (20:06), Bone secure the hat trick on a Palumbo dime (9:42), and Swick made it 6-1 Sentinels off a Hunter Nyland pass (3:30).
Fort Hill out-shot Bishop Walsh, 29-6, and had an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks. Garcia made six saves and BW's Minh Le made 10.
