Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, including the following areas, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. Portions of Virginia, including the following areas, Frederick VA, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren. Portions of panhandle West Virginia, including the following areas, Berkeley and Morgan. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into this evening. Thunderstorms will contain heavy rainfall with localized rainfall amounts around 1 to 3 inches within an hour or two. This may cause creeks and streams to rapidly rise out of their banks along with the potential for flash flooding in urban areas. - Please visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&