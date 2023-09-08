CUMBERLAND — Allegany took 32 more shots and dominated play to cruise past city rival Bishop Walsh, 8-0, in its opener at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Thursday.
The Campers, who led 6-0 at the intermission, didn't take long to get started at Riley McCutcheon found the back of the net unassisted just 21 seconds into the match.
Allegany's next five goals of the half were scored by Caedon Wallace assisted by Liam Mowbray (7:31), Macello Kitchen assisted by Wallace (9:35), Bryce Madden unassisted (18:13), Mowbray unassisted (24:58) and Noah Simmons unassisted (33:55).
Wallace found his second goal just 6:35 into the second half, and Mason Salvadge scored his first one minute and three second later.
The Campers (1-0) ended with a 34-2 edge in shots and 3-0 margin on corner kicks. Steven Ness made two saves for Alco.
Allegany is at Brunswick on Saturday at 10 a.m.
Clear Spring 4, Mtn. Ridge 1
CLEAR SPRING — Clear Spring jumped on Mountain Ridge early with three first-half goals on Thursday to hand the Miners their first loss of the year.
Johnny Tiznado began the scoring with an unassisted tally at the 30-minute mark. Hunter Elwood made it 2-0 Blazer with one of his own with 16:30 left in the half, and Connor Fedorko sunk a penalty kick with 30 seconds to play before the intermission.
Ritchie Lawson put Clear Spring ahead by four goals with an unassisted score with 30 minutes remaining in the second half before Charlie Simpson pierced the goalmouth to erase the clear sheet with 26:25 to play.
Mountain Ridge and Clear Spring both took 16 shots and the Blazers had a 3-2 edge in corner kicks.
The Miners used three keepers with Ashton Reuschel making a team-high four stops. Bryce Ritchie made three and James DeCarlo two. Tyce McConnsuhey came up with nine saves for Clear Spring.
Mountain Ridge (1-1-1) hosts Northern (0-2-1) on Thursday.
The Miners tied the junior varsity match with the Blazers 3-3.
Mountain Ridge, which led 1-0 at the half, scored its goals from John Delaney, assisted by Zach Haberlein, Coen Wagner, assisted by Delaney, and Evan Deriso unassisted.
Clear Springs' goals came from Jonothan Lopez, Jase Alkire and Logan Fario.
The Miners had a 13-8 edge in shots and two more corner kicks, 4-2. Carver Robeson of Mountain Ridge and Colton Grossnickle of Clear Spring both made two saves each.
