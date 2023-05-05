CUMBERLAND — No. 1 Allegany scored the first 11 runs Friday, bouncing back with a 15-2 rout of Fort Hill in five innings at the Hot Stove Complex.
The Campers (16-3) clinched the Western Maryland Athletic Conference title, improving to 7-1 in the conference with the win. Fort Hill fell to 2-13 overall and 0-8 in the conference.
Allegany scored two runs in the first and third innings, sandwiching a seven-run outburst in the second.
Alex Kennell went 2 for 3 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored, Caedon Wallace was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Bryce Madden ended 2 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in, and Jackson Resh doubled and drove in a pair.
Fort Hill’s Steven Spencer homered as part of a 2 for 3 day. Shane Welsh and Owen Seifarth doubled.
Cayden Bratton got the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, striking out four and walking none. Caden Long came in for the final out.
Welsh was tabbed with the loss for Fort Hill.
Allegany is at St. Maria Goretti on Monday, and Fort Hill is at No. 5 Mountain Ridge.
Northern 5, Fort Hill 3
CUMBERLAND — Northern came back from a sixth-inning deficit to beat Fort Hill on Thursday.
The Huskies (15-3, 4-3 WestMAC) trailed 3-2 before Easton Rhoten drove in a run with a single to center field. Kellen Hinebaugh struck the go-ahead RBI knock one batter later, and Liam Stewart tacked on an insurance run on a run-scoring groundout.
Rhoten was 3 for 4 and scored three times, Hinebaugh was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs and Stewart was 2 for 3 and drove in a pair.
Luke Ross was the winning pitcher, tossing 4 2/3 scoreless innings of relief. He gave up two hits, struck out five and walked one.
Peyton Blocher was 2 for 4 for Fort Hill, and Logan Vanmeter doubled and drove in a run. Welsh and Landon Sturtz also had RBIs.
Anthony Burns pitched a gem for the Sentinels, allowing three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks in 5 1/3 frames of work.
Northern is at Southern on Monday at 4 p.m.
Keyser 11, Berkeley Springs 8KEYSER, W.Va. — Trailing 8-7 in the sixth inning, No. 3 Keyser rallied to beat visiting Berkeley Springs by three runs on Friday.
The Golden Tornado (15-5) loaded the bases to open the sixth with a hit batter, an error and a walk.
Caden Youngblood singled, scoring two runs. Logan Rotruck doubled driving in a pair of runs.
Berkeley Springs led 6-0 in the first inning, but was shut out after the third.
A fielder’s choice and two walks scored a total of three runs in the first for the Indians. A single by Landon Peck scored three runs.
Konner Bennett, Evan Jenkins and Patrick Liller pitched for Keyser. Jenkins went the longest, going 3 1/3 innings. He allowed six hits and two runs with six strikeouts.
Rotruck and Seth Healy each had a pair of hits for the Tornado.
Cole Oursler went five innings for Berkeley Springs, allowing four hits, five earned runs and six walks with three strikeouts.
Chase Stotler and Garrett Stotler finished the game.
Garrett Stotler, Peck and Reagan Johnson each had two hits.
Keyser hosts a rematch with Berkeley Springs on Monday at 5 p.m.
East Hardy 18, Tucker County 3HAMBLETON, W.Va. — East Hardy was dominant from the start, scoring 13 in the first inning in a five-inning rout over Tucker County on Friday.
Mason Hamilton got the scoring started for the Cougars (15-10) with an RBI triple. Shayne Sisler doubled and Nate Smith singled driving in runs. Sisler got another at-bat in the inning and hit an RBI single.
Nate Sager doubled for an RBI. Three runs scored on an error and another on a bases-loaded walk.
Sager went two innings, allowing one run and three walks with two strikeouts. Levi Mongold went three innings, allowing three hits, two runs and two walks with four strikeouts.
Sisler and Smith each had a pair of hits for the Cougars, who scored 18 runs on nine hits.
The Mountain Lions used four pitchers, none lasting more than two innings.
Maddox Anderson led Tucker County with two hits.
