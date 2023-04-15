CUMBERLAND — After a freshman season that might have seemed difficult to top, Avery Miller helped take Allegany girls soccer to new heights in 2022.
Miller was rewarded for her efforts by being voted by area head coaches the Player of the Year.
Miller will receive her award at the Dick Sterne Memorial Dapper Dan Sports Banquet to be held on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Ali Ghan Shrine Club.
The sophomore forward led the Campers to a 13-win season, averaging 1.5 goals per game with 27 goals to go along with three assists.
Miller had a knack for sacrificing her body on corner kicks and throw-ins, leaping above defenders to head the ball into the back of the net — six of her 27 goals came via corner kicks and throw-ins.
“I wondered if there could be a sophomore slump after scoring 20 goals her freshman season,” Allegany head coach Adam Sterne said, “but that quickly vanished after seeing her in preseason practice form of how much stronger, faster and more skilled she was than the previous year. In the pre-season, we said our team will be fun to watch because we are going to be really fast — the girls didn’t disappoint, led by Avery.”
Despite being just a sophomore, Miller broke and set new school records in goals in a season and career. Miller’s 47 career goals broke the previous record held by Zayne Breakall, a 2018 Alco grad who tallied 46 career goals and held the previous single-season record with 23.
“Watching Avery run balls down, advancing past defenders, powering balls in the back of the net, it was nothing short of amazing,” Sterne said. “What shocked me the most is her improvement in scoring with her left foot, having scored almost twice as many with her left foot than her right. Her acceleration around defenders makes her the most dangerous player in the area and the reason the area coaches also felt she is a hard player to stop.”
Miller helped the Campers to the school’s first-ever Class 1A West Region title and first trip in school history to the Class 1A state tournament. The speedy sophomore scored twice in the state quarterfinals, a 3-0 win over Mardela, and scored Allegany’s lone goal in a 2-1 overtime loss to South Carroll in the state semifinals.
“She was so upset that we lost a great battle with South Carroll that it will burn inside her,” Sterne said. “Even South Carroll head coach Andrew Isacco complemented Avery in the fact he had to mark her with one of the top players in Maryland Class 1A, which in turn minimized scoring chances he could counter with senior Lauren Chesney. He had indicated Chesney was able to roam the field in all the previous matches until our game, and had to make that adjustment in fear of giving up a goal by Avery.”
Miller becomes the fifth Allegany player to win Player of the Year — and first as a sophomore — joining Kelsey O’Neal (2019), Claire Marlowe (2018), Jaclyn Braithwaite (2007) and Allison Heavner (2004).
“I look forward to watching her the next two seasons and see what is in store,” Sterne said. “What I love the most is the fact is she is never satisfied with what she has accomplished, she wants more.”
Athleticism runs in the Miller family. Avery’s uncle, Brett Miller, won football Player of the Year in 1992 as the quarterback at Allegany. He played tight end on the 1991 football state title team and was also a member of the state championship-winning basketball team in 1992-93.
Avery’s father, Brian Miller, was an All-Area tight end and kick returner at Allegany on the 1988 football state championship team and was an outfielder for the 1989 baseball state title-winning team.
Avery Miller’s Player of the Year honor adds to an already-impressive trophy cabinet, as she won track & field state championships in the long jump and 800-meter run last May. Later that day, she helped the Campers win their third softball state title in school history.
“I am only one of many who think she will stand at the top of the Allegany High School as the most dominant female athlete,” Sterne predicted, “and very well could be flat out the most dominate to ever wear a Camper uniform.”
