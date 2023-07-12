The Allegany Campers finished 17-5, won the Western Maryland Athletic Conference and were ranked No. 1 in every area poll during the season to earn a share of the area championship with Northern. Pictured, front row (left to right): Caden Long, Myles Bascelli, Josef Sneathen, Peyton Thomassy, Josh Nelson, Cayden Bratton and Alex Kennell. Back row: head coach Jon Irons, assistant coach Cam Bratton, Bryce Madden, Griffin Madden, Caedon Wallace, Caiden Chorpenning, Landyn Ansel, assistant coach Brandon Reed and assistant coach Ryan Miller. Not pictured is assistant coach Blake Geatz.