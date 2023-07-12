CUMBERLAND — While Allegany came up short of its ultimate goal of winning a state title, its dominance of the area during the regular season earned it a share of a second straight area championship.
The Campers, who finished 17-5 and were the Western Maryland Athletic Conference champions, split the crown with Western Maryland rival Northern.
The area title is Allegany’s seventh and moves the Campers out of a tie with Frankfort for second all time, trailing only Southern with 11. Northern has won five: all under the direction of Phil Carr and all since 2007.
“We had a great group of guys,” said Allegany head coach Jon Irons, who became the third Alco coach to guide multiple teams to area titles joining Scott Bauer (2014-15) and Toby Eirich (1990-92).
“It has been a true pleasure to coach them over the last two years. It didn’t end the way we wanted it to. I wanted more for them and I felt like they deserved more, and sometimes that’s baseball. We ran into a bad day on the wrong day.”
The area championship is determined by the final area sportswriter poll, which is chosen by a panel of seven voters: Jeff Landes, Jordan Kendall, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).
Northern (18-5) received the most first-place votes with three and totaled 29 points, the same mark as Allegany, which received two No. 1 nods.
Keyser (21-7) also garnered two first-place votes and tallied 25 points to finish third, followed by Petersburg (19-10) with 14 votes and Mountain Ridge (10-9) and East Hardy (17-12), which tied for No. 5 with three votes each.
Frankfort (12-13) was the only other team to receive votes.
Allegany went 11-1 against area clubs during the regular season and was ranked No. 1 in all nine area sportswriter polls throughout the season.
Dating back to the start of last season, the Campers have held the top spot in the polls for 17 straight weeks.
Allegany began the season 12-1, and three of its four regular-season losses were walk-offs (Hedgesville, Mountain Ridge and St. Maria Goretti). The Campers won 2 out of 3 games against Northern and Mountain Ridge, won their lone meeting with Keyser and swept Frankfort.
A 3-2 road victory at Clear Spring (18-6), which went on to win a second straight state championship, on April 14, and a 6-2 home victory over Martinsburg (18-11) were the high points of the Campers’ season.
Allegany’s run came to an end with an extra-inning loss to Northern in the Class 1A West Region I championship game.
Allegany dominated in all phases, finishing as the area’s leader in runs per game (9.5) and runs allowed per game (3.1). Only Keyser had a better batting average locally (.352-.350) and nobody had a better earned-run average (2.47).
Over the past two seasons, Allegany has compiled a 36-7 mark under Irons.
On both squads, the key similarity was their senior leadership, led by Darian Bauer two years ago and Alex Kennell, Griffin Madden and Cayden Bratton this past season.
“They are the kind of kids you want to coach,” Irons said. “It was a joy to come out and coach these guys every day. I hope I have more groups like that in the future.
“I hope that we can keep this rolling the success we’ve built these last two years.”
Allegany fielded the area’s best starting rotation in Griffin and Bryce Madden, as the pair both finished among the top three in earned-run average.
Griffin Madden, a James Madison signee, finished with a 6-1 record and an area-best 1.93 ERA, allowing 14 earned runs on 25 hits with 80 strikeouts and 27 walks in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
Bryce Madden followed closely behind with a 6-2 mark and 2.18 ERA, surrendering 13 earned runs on 28 hits in 41 2/3 frames. He struck out 51 and walked 24.
The Campers’ feared line-up boasted the area batting champion in Kennell, who had 36 hits in 68 at-bats for a .529 average, and five other hitters that exceeded .300: Caedon Wallace (.467), Bratton (.447), Griffin Madden (.338), Myles Bascelli (.306) and Bryce Madden (.306).
Griffin Madden topped the area with seven home runs, and Kennell and Wallace slugged five apiece.
“I had a group of guys that weren’t afraid of the challenge,” Irons said. “They weren’t afraid to go and play the best teams. They were hungry for that. That’s something that’s difficult to teach.”
Irons also surrounded himself with one of the area’s best assistant coaching staffs in Brandon Reed, Ryan Miller, Blake Geatz and Cameron Bratton.
“I feel like I have some of the best guys that someone could have,” he said. “I also have some really good junior varsity coaches like Cody Jeffrys.
“I’m very fortunate to be surrounded by very good baseball guys. ... They push these kids and relate to them. They really are the heart of the program and work their tails off every day.”
