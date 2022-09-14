CUMBERLAND — The Allegany Campers were recently named the area's top team in the Times-News poll and they showed why in a 8-0 shutout over Fort Hill on Tuesday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
"We preached playing the ball and possessing the ball," Allegany head coach Blake Gaetz said. "Big possession game, big possession team. I told them that was gonna be the name of the game today, going out there was possessing the ball, keeping it on the ground and keeping things simple. I think they got a little too ahead of themselves, they wanted to play too confident early on in the game. After they got that first goal I think they quickly realized their chances were gonna come from keeping the ball, possessing it and moving it side to side."
The Campers (3-0, 1-0 WestMAC) combined for 58 shots while the Sentinels (1-5, 1-1 WestMAC) were held to only four. At the 26:11 mark in the first half, Allegany held a 12-1 lead on shots on goal and increased it to 28-3 at halftime. The Sentinels only had one shot on goal in the second half while the Campers had 30.
"Allegany is Allegany," Fort Hill head coach Zach Steckman said. "They're exactly who we thought they were gonna be. They're very solid, they moved the ball well and possessed the ball well. They're great in front of goal and they're a great team but there's a lot that we can improve on. There's a lot of things we can do better. I certainly don't think 8-0 was the result that should've happened tonight. We played a solid 30 minutes to start, we hung with them and then it just kinda fell apart. They're driving in on you the entire 80 minutes, they're pressing, pressing, pressing and it just broke us down."
Most of the first half consisted of a lot of Campers shots on goal that couldn't find the net. They had several hit the post and the crossbar. A few even went over the football goal post behind the net.
That changed in the final 10 minutes of the half. Caedon Wallace led off the scoring for the Campers with a header at the 10:32 mark off a pass from Jace Patton. Wallace and Bryce Madden each scored two goals in the game. Madden scored both of his goals in the first half. His first was off a pass from Andrew Watkins with 8:07 left. He scored again about four minutes later on an unassisted goal with 4:08 remaining and the Campers took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
"Bryce Madden's a heck of a player," Gaetz said. "When you talk about the essence of someone that's gonna play patient, its Bryce Madden. He knows when he's in range to pull the trigger. He knows when he's not in range to look for his other option."
Wallace opened the scoring in the second half off an assist from Liam Mowbray with 33:43 remaining. It was also set up by an Allegany corner kick.
The Campers finished with a 5-0 edge in corner kicks.
"I think he got a little shaken early on when he didn't have the goal, but finally when he put that ball in the frame I think his confidence skyrocketed." Gaetz said about Wallace. "After he got that first one, his confidence got up a little bit. He's gonna have to work on that a little bit. He's gonna need to come out with more of a fire is what I would like. Overall, I was happy he was able to get out of that slump he was in."
Four other Campers scored in the second half — Macello Kitchen, Michael Cannon, Mason Salvadge and Mowbray. Kitchen's goal came off an assist from Harrison Reid and Salvadge's goal was assisted by Blake Powell. Cannon and Mowbray's goals were both unassisted.
Another theme of the game was time of possession. Neither team officially kept track, however, it was clear that the Campers held the ball far longer than the Sentinels. The radio team from WCBC estimated it was 95% controlled by Allegany in the second half.
"They're very solid with the ball," Steckman said. "They're in the right spots at the right times. They're in spaces, they're creating gaps and two on ones and three on ones here on the outside where they possess and drive at people. That's one thing in our game plan that we knew was gonna happen. We knew they possess well. I've watched a lot of film, I've watched them a lot in person. I knew they possessed well, we talked about that and it showed tonight."
Mowbray led the Campers with 12 shots on goal and had one assist. Wallace and Salvadge each took nine shots and Patton took seven and had one assist. Powell had four shots on goal while Kitchen had three.
Liam Hamilton led Fort Hill with two shots on goal. Jacob Bone and Liam Shaeffer each had one.
Camden Zapf started in goal for the Sentinels and finished with 13 saves and eight goals allowed.
Steckman said he was satisfied with Zapf's performance despite allowing eight goals.
"Camden's doing a great job," he said. "Camden took on 58 shots tonight. There's bound to be a few goals going in. Camden's doing all he can back there. I thought, defensively, we played fairly well the first 30 minutes, we took that pressure off of Camden but he can only do so much back there when you're taking 58 shots on him. Maybe a few of those he could've got something on but when you're taking that much pressure the entire game you can only do so much."
Ryder Bernard started in goal for the Campers. He played the entire game and did not record any saves.
"There's definitely some stuff he's gotta work on, but overall he's getting better every game that I'm seeing." Gaetz said about Bernard. "He's playing more patient. He was a bit erratic at times last year and I think he's sorta calmed himself down this year. As a player and as a person he's gotten a lot more mature. He's been able to tell himself to calm down and distribute the ball correctly. A lot of times he would put players in bad situations last year. This year, I'm not seeing so much of that so he's definitely grown."
Both teams play Southern in their next game. The Sentinels get a break in between games that lasts until Thursday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. in Oakland.
"It's an advantage for recovery," Steckman said. "We're young, we play a lot of freshmen and sophomores. We only have three guys on the bench so this next nine days we really wanna focus on recovery. We really wanna take a few days off, do a lot of film study so it's an advantage in that aspect. Where it's gonna hurt us is being outside that gameplay. It's huge for conditioning, it's huge for learning and getting better so that might be a little bit of a disadvantage."
Allegany will host the Rams on Thursday at 7 p.m.
"I don't know a whole lot about Southern," Gaetz said. "But I believe in our boys, I believe in their technical ability. I believe in their patience. Anything that I saw today is an indicator of that. If they play their game and they come out with more of a fire than they did today early on and set the tone early I have no worries."
