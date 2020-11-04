CUMBERLAND — Two second-half goals broke open a close game, leading Allegany to a 3-0 victory over Southern Tuesday evening at Greenway Avenue Stadium.

Late in the first half, Drake Lechliter scored on a free kick at the 37:33-minute mark that gave the Campers a 1-0 halftime lead.

Almost midway through the second half, Caden Wallace scored at 17:24 to put Allegany ahead 2-0 and then with less than three minutes remaining, Eli Wallace scored off of a dribble shot at 37:23.

The Campers (2-0) outshot the Rams 17-5 and held the advantage in corner kicks 7-2.

Southern’s Barid Mead made nine saves and Allegany’s Chase Gray stopped four shots.

Southern visits Mountain Ridge this evening at 7 p.m. with the junior varsity contest at 5:30. Allegany hosts St. Maria Goretti on Saturday at noon.

