FROSTBURG — Kyra Pittman continues to dominate in the circle, as she fired a four-hitter and her teammates rapped 13 hits in leading Allegany over host Mountain Ridge in five innings Monday evening.
Pittman struck out 12 and walked only two while giving up four hits, one a double to the Miners’ Makayla Alexander and two singles to Carley Clise.
Allegany’s Samara Funk had two doubles, a triple and two RBIs. Riley Gallagher had three RBIs with a triple and a base hit. Ryland Keinhofer and Kelsey O’Neal both drove in two runs with a double and two singles.
MacKenzie Lambert singled and doubled and Pittman added a double to the Campers’ total.
Allegany took control from the start, putting up four runs in each of the first two innings.
The Campers (4-0) host Northern on Wednesday at LaVale Lions Field at 4:30. Mountain Ridge takes on Bishop Walsh at home beginning at 4 p.m.
Keyser 8, Grafton 0
GRAFTON, W.Va. — Keyser’s Charity Wolfe was nearly perfect against Grafton Tuesday, striking out 13 in a six-inning no-hitter.
The sophomore right-hander walked the first batter she faced in the bottom of the first and proceeded to retire the next 18 in order to improve the Golden Tornado to 20-2.
At the plate, Keyser scored three in the third and one in the fourth, before cementing the result with a four-spot in the sixth.
The Golden Tornado finished with nine hits and zero errors.
Averi Everline had three hits in three at-bats and scored thrice. Carlie DelSignore was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs from the top of the lineup.
Aly Smith, Alexa Shoemaker, Makayla Gillaspie and Wolfe all hit safely once.
Keyser is home against Southern today at 5 p.m.
Keyser 5, Moorefield 2
Morgan Pratt and Shoemaker both tallied big-flies while Wolfe garnered another complete-game victory, as Keyser used a big fifth inning to beat Moorefield on Monday.
Shoemaker started the Golden Tornado off right with a first-inning bomb, but Yellow Jackets starter Tori Humphries settled with three straight scoreless frames.
Keyser put up a four spot in the fifth to push a one-run lead to 5-0. The big base-knock was a three-run home run by Pratt. Moorefield got two back in the seventh, but Wolfe got out of the jam for the win.
Wolfe allowed two runs on two hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking one. The Yellow Jackets’ Remi Hinkle was the lone blemish with a two-run home run.
Haley Massie and Smith led Keyser with two hits each. The Golden Tornado out-hit Moorefield, 10-2.
Bishop Walsh 15, Hyndman 1
HYNDMAN — Brooke Adams dominated in the circle, and Courtney Adams and Bailee Greise starred at the plate to lead Bishop Walsh over Hyndman on Monday.
The Spartans scored in each of the first five innings to take a 10-1 lead, and they saved their biggest inning for last with a five-run seventh inning to improve to 14-3 on the season.
Courtney Adams and Greise both hit two-run homers. Adams left the yard in the fourth and Greise the third — her eighth of the season.
Brooke Adams allowed just one run on two hits while striking out eight in seven innings to pick up the win.
Cathy Cessna, Greise and both Adams drove in three runs apiece.
Bishop Walsh is at Mountain Ridge today at 4 p.m.
Petersburg 8, Spring Mills 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — A pair of four-run innings with home runs propelled host Petersburg over Spring Mills.
Madi Champ belted a two-run shot in the second inning and Lauren Alt had a two-run blast in the fourth. Brooklyn Rohrbaugh had a solo shot in the fourth.
Pitcher Sammy Colaw fired a one-hitter in the run-ruled game, striking out five and walking only one. Spring Mills’ Kayleigh Hess had the lone hit, a single.
Champ had a base hit to go with her homer and catcher Braylee Corbin belted two doubles with an RBI and Sissy Kitzmiller had an RBI single.
The Vikings (12-4) host Tucker County this evening in a 5 p.m. doubleheader.
