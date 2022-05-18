CUMBERLAND — In the season’s late stages, the Allegany bats were the squad’s one missing piece.
The Campers found them, and not a moment too soon.
Allegany racked up 11 base knocks and five extra-base hits, and the Campers hit up and down the line-up to rout Mountain Ridge, 16-3, in five innings on Tuesday for the Class 1A West Region I Championship.
“We came out and they had me worried, we were really shaky out of the gates,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “We put the ball in play, put some pressure back on them and good things happened.
“This feels like the team from the whole first half of the year. This feels like that team today.”
The victory advances Allegany (18-1) to the state quarterfinals. As the No. 1 seed in Class 1A, the Campers will have a home game on Friday for a spot in the semifinals at McCurdy Field in Frederick next week.
Mountain Ridge, which defeated Northern, 7-4, on Saturday to get to the region final, finishes the season 11-8.
Both squads did things during the first inning that produced grimaces on the faces of their respective fans.
Allegany gifted Mountain Ridge a run despite getting two quick outs to start the game. The Campers muffed three straight ground balls, as many errors in minutes as they had in a game since May 2 against Frankfort (three).
Yet, Mountain Ridge came right back in the bottom of the frame and returned the favor, booting a two-out ground ball to score a run from third base. Then, the Miners allowed two Campers to cross home plate on one deflating wild pitch.
Armed with a 3-1 lead, Allegany right-handed pitcher Cayden Bratton came right back and retired the side in order on just six pitches. The momentum had flipped in an instant, and the Miners never recovered.
“We had two opportunities to get out of that first inning without a run,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “We didn’t catch a ball at third base on a steal, which would’ve gotten us out, and then we turned around and made an error.”
With Mountain Ridge giving the Campers free base-runners, it was only a matter of time before they found a big hit to break through. Bryce Madden delivered the blow, taking a Lyle Baker pitch into the right-center gap for a bases-clearing double that made it 7-1 Alco.
Allegany slapped six base hits in the third to plate four more scores and tacked on five tallies in the fourth on three knocks and three free passes to push its margin to a run rule.
Griffin Madden finished 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Bryce Madden was 2 for 3 for three ribbies, Caeden Wallace doubled twice and knocked a run in, Alex Kennell ended 2 for 3 with an RBI and Darian Bauer doubled and scored four times.
Bratton got the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in four innings pitched. Madden pitched a scoreless fifth with two strikeouts.
The Campers were able to get Bratton out early thanks to their big lead, and with just 52 pitches tabbed to the right-hander, they’ll have all of their arms available for the state quarterfinals on Friday.
“That’s something that we always try to do if we can,” Irons said. “Don’t get me wrong, Cayden Bratton would’ve thrown 105 pitches today if we needed 105. You play to win today, but when you can, it’s nice.”
Mountain Ridge was limited to four base hits. Bryce Snyder and Landon McAlpine doubled, Tyson Shumaker singled and Brendan Kline tallied a two-run base hit in the fourth inning.
Miners starter Ashton Shimko lasted just 1 1/3 innings, but the senior didn’t pitch a bad game. All six of the right-hander’s runs were unearned. Five Mountain Ridge arms made an appearance, including Parker Ferraro — the lone underclassman on the varsity roster.
It was an up-and-down year for Mountain Ridge, which opened to a 7-0 start before a 3-7 stretch to end the regular season. The combination of a difficult schedule and Mother Nature didn’t help their record, but they still finished just short of a trip to states.
“It’s been a struggle all year honestly,” Todd Snyder said. “The weather’s played a huge role in what we wanted to do, and what we’ve been unable to do. And it’s shown with our fielding. We’ve been up and down with it, there’s been no consistency.
“I felt like our pitching did a nice job of throwing strikes. If we had gotten out of innings clean, we seem to make that bad play that prolongs innings. Against good teams, they’re going to finish you off.”
Allegany will face Academy for College and Career Exploration (5-11) on Friday in the state quarterfinals.
ACCE defeated Forest Park, 21-3, and Douglass, 20-16, on Tuesday to win the Northern Region II tournament.
While there are two regions still outstanding, ACCE has the worst record remaining.
Six teams have booked their spots in the state quarterfinals so far: Allegany (18-1), Clear Spring (15-6), South Carroll (12-5), Patterson Mill (12-8). Central (8-5) and ACCE.
Colonel Richardson (16-3) and St. Michaels (15-3) play for the East Region I title Wednesday, and Snow Hill (16-3) and Mardela (11-8) play for East Region II the same day.
With a guaranteed home game before the Final Four, which is at neutral sites, Allegany ensures it won’t have to travel across the state.
“With the re-seed, it’s really important to be one of the ones hosting,” Irons said, “because you could be taking a really long trip if not. It’s nice that we put ourselves in a position to host.”
