CUMBERLAND — After outscoring area competition 190-1, rolling to another unbeaten Western Maryland Athletic Conference title and finishing with an 18-2 record, Allegany was the unanimous pick as 2023 area softball champion by a panel of local sportswriters.
The area title is the fifth in six seasons by the Campers and ninth overall — four more than the team in second (Fort Hill).
“Very happy and proud of the kids,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said of the honor. “That was one of our goals to repeat as area champs.
“They’re all dedicated to softball. ... They play all summer. The last three to five years, we’ve just had an excellent group of kids. Just lucky to coach such a good group. They’re a pleasure to coach.”
The area championship is determined by the final area sportswriter poll, which is chosen by a panel of seven voters: Jeff Landes, Jordan Kendall, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican).
The Campers received all seven first-place votes to earn 35 points and end the year No. 1, followed by Keyser (22-7) with 26 votes, Petersburg (26-10) with 20, Bishop Walsh (19-4) with 12 and Moorefield (18-10) with seven.
Frankfort was the only other team to receive poll points with five.
Allegany entered the campaign with lofty goals coming off an unbeaten 2022 season that ended with a win over Patterson Mill for the Class 1A state championship.
While the Campers came up short of their own expectations this year, falling to state runner-up Catoctin 1-0 at Lions Field in the state quarterfinals, they easily dispatched of local opposition.
All 14 of Allegany’s area games were won by margins of 10 runs or better, and the squad scored 190 unanswered runs after Keyser catcher Tayler Likens hit a solo home run in the first inning of the Campers’ first game.
How did Allegany do against the best in the area?
It beat No. 2 Keyser, 25-1, No. 3 Petersburg, 10-0, and No. 4 Bishop Walsh, 10-0.
Allegany has won three straight titles since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season, compiling a 49-3 record over that span.
Winner is the second Allegany coach to win multiple area titles joining current Allegany College of Maryland coach Rick Twigg, who won local crowns in 2006, ‘10, ‘11, ‘15, ‘17 and ‘18.
Brian Miller coached the 2021 team to an area championship with a 13-1 record and Class 1A runner-up finish.
Winner is entering his third season at Allegany — he’s 36-2 over the first two years, winning his first 32 games — but the culture of winning dates back more than a decade.
The Campers expect to compete for titles, and it was no different this year.
“The girls came in and started in March, and their main goal was to win a championship, which we didn’t do this year,” Winner said. “They set expectations high, but they aren’t scared of it.”
Like every elite softball team, the conversation begins and ends in the circle. The Campers also had the area’s best hitter.
Both were the same player — Abi Britton.
The Penn State commit sported an area-best 0.40 earned run average and went 18-2, allowing just six earned runs on 24 hits in 104 2/3 innings of work. She struck out 254 and walked just two.
At the plate, Britton topped the area in batting average (.574) and RBIs per game (2.30) to go along with nine home runs.
Britton was one of three Campers to bat better than .500, and she was joined at that threshold by Avery Miller (.541) and University of Maryland-Baltimore County commit Riley Gallagher (.516).
Olivia Looker (.448), Maylee Blank (.358), Kylie Hook (.350) and Jordyn Sneathen (.318) hit better than .300.
Miller also clubbed six home runs, drove in 30 runs and scored an area-best 38 runs (2.38 per game). Gallagher was just behind her, tallying 36 runs scored, and she swiped a team-high 11 bases.
As a team, Allegany scored 12.1 runs per game and allowed just 1.1. The Campers hit safely 235 times in 561 at-bats for a .419 average. All three marks led the area.
In addition to the tremendous talent on the roster, Winner also had an all-star cast of assistant coaches around him in Sean Gallagher, Aaron Britton, Jeremy Strother, Brandon Monahan and Sly Logsdon.
“They come every day, they’re well prepared,” Winner said of his assistants. “They work hard. They’re all knowledgeable about what they do. They’re guys that aren’t scared to put in extra time if we need it.
“Aaron Britton calls pitches. Sean, Sly work with outfielders. Brandon, Jeremy work with infielders. That gives me a chance to go around to all three spots and watch.”
The Campers graduate just one starter in Looker, who hit five home runs and was fourth in the area driving in 1.7 runs a game (34 in 20 games).
With all the talent coming back, Allegany will once again have its sights on a state title.
The Campers won’t be lacking for motivation.
“Our seniors (next year) Abi, Riley, Sky Porter, Kylie Hook, those girls, mostly, don’t know anything but playing for a state championship,” Winner said.
“It’s their last year, and I think they’ll make one more run at it.”
