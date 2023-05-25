FREDERICK — Allegany and Southern had players advance to the third-place matches at the Maryland Class 1A state tennis tournament on Thursday.
At Baker Park, the Campers’ doubles pair of Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes defeated McDonough’s Noah Cusak and Chris Jozwik 6-0 and 6-2 in the quarterfinals.
“Using a good mix of shots and pace of balls, Allegany was able to force McDonough into enough errors while also hitting winners down the alleys and at the net,” Allegany head coach Zach Ruppert said.
Harford Tech’s Ethan Luu and Brandon Nguyen from Harford Tech defeated them in the semifinals 6-3 and 6-2.
“Harford Tech used powerful ground strokes and serves to keep Imes and Nelson on defense and control the points,” Ruppert said.
The Campers duo returns to Baker Park on Saturday to play Zach Ahem and Isaac Hatch of Brunswick in the third place match.
In the girls singles semifinals, Southern’s Julie Blumentrath fell 6-1 in both sets to Pocomoke’s Marli McDorman.
Blumentrath will play Lauren Toms from Williamsport in the third-place match.
In the boys singles quarterfinals, Scott Noble from Washington beat Drew Haberlein of Mountain Ridge 6-3 and 6-2.
In the girls doubles quarterfinals, Mackenzie Fox and Abbie Kemp of St. Michael defeated Eliza Duncan and Kendall Kirkwood of Mountain Ridge 6-4 and 6-3.
The Miners duo concluded their careers making the state tennis tournament and state volleyball tournament twice.
Duncan was also a starter on the girl’s basketball team that made the school’s first appearance in the Class 1A title game this year. Duncan also tied her sister Isabelle as the Class of 2023 Valedictorian.
In the mixed doubles quarterfinals, Grace Maerten and Hayden Speace from Liberty defeated Marissa Greig and Aiden Pirolozzi from Mountain Ridge 6-1 and 6-0.
“The sophomore doubles team got a taste of the state tournament and hopefully will return in the future,” Mountain Ridge head coach Rob Duncan said.
