CLEAR SPRING — Allegany split its match with Clear Spring on Wednesday, the boys won 3-2 while the girls were swept 5-0.
In the boys singles matches, the Campers swept the two matches.
Jonathan Nelson beat Dillon Albowicz 6-1, 6-2 while Chazz Imes defeated Brady Ernst 6-0, 6-1.
The Blazers swept the two doubles matches. Ben Rankin and Blake Bussard beat Sean Brady and Noah Marker 6-3, 6-2.
Wyatt Albowicz and Cesar Pedraza defeated Landon Minke and Geronimo Stephens 6-2 in both sets.
The Campers won the third doubles match by forfeit. The Allegany boys improved to 9-0.
In the girls singles matches, Blake Shupp beat Jordan Fletcher 6-4, 2-6 and 10-6 while Melanie Funk beat Andy Preaskorn 6-0, 6-2.
In doubles, Hailey Ernst and Audrey Allen swept Mia Malamis and Adri Meadors 6-0 in both sets.
Amber Witmer and Grace Vizcaya beat Delaney Meadors and Alanah Zuenges 6-0, 6-1.
Maya Vanderford and Sophie Lesher defeated Maya Hare and Danica Knight 6-1, 6-2.
The Camper girls fell to 5-4 on the season.
Allegany hosts Bishop Walsh at ACM on Monday at 4 p.m.
Fort Hill wins 5-0
CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill girls rolled against Frankfort, 5-0, at home on Wednesday.
In first singles, Jovie Brietfeller defeated Frankfort’s Mikenna Love, 6-1, 6-0, and Allison Schultz beat Angel Crawford, 6-4, 6-0, in No. 2 singles.
Fort Hill’s No. 1 doubles team Aubrey Spangler and Karli O’Neal made quick work of Frankfort’s Summer Piles and Anara Rice, rolling 6-1, 6-0.
Fort Hill won No. 2 and No. 3 doubles by default.
Southern boys sweep
OAKLAND — The Southern boys won all five matches at home against Trinity Christian on Monday.
In first singles, Michael Nazelrod beat Benaiah Louis without dropping a game, and Ben Nazelrod dropped just one in the first set in a 6-1 , 6-0 win over Landon Murdock in the other singles match.
Charlie Buchanon/Shane Sisler topped Beniah Lous/Landon Murdock, 6-4, 6-0, in first doubles. Noah Furguson/Brooks Mead routed Will Stranko/Everett Gannon, 6-1, 6-1, in No. 2 doubles. Ryan Amburgey/Carter Gray dropped just one game in the first set in third doubles, beating Max Mancuso and Will Stranko 6-1, 6-0.
