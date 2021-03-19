YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — Four players, led by Wilvens Fleurizard, scored in double figures to lead Allegany College of Maryland’s 103-64 rout at Westmoreland Friday evening.
It is the first of back-to-back games with the Wolfpack.
For Trojans head coach Tommie Reams, he was pleased with what he saw.
“We came out with really, really good intensity,” he said. “We made corrections (from Monday’s loss to Garrett). We were up 19-0 through the first seven minutes. The defensive intensity was really there.”
Westmoreland, led by J’akir Hampton’s 16 points and Mohamed Conde’s 12 who each hit four 3-pointers, helped the Wolfpack to get within 11 at halftime, 41-30.
To start the second half, the Trojans upped the tempo and Westmoreland couldn’t match it and ACM turned turnovers into points.
Fluerizard scored 16 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and, according to Reams, “set the pace for the final 13 minutes of the game.”
Dorion Staples added 16 points on eight baskets and had six rebounds. Jalen Ware scored 15 and had four assists while Jordan Johnson had 11 points, four rebounds, six assists and six steals. Hawkins, with 10 points, pulled down five rebounds and had three blocks and three assists.
Allegany (7-4) will host Westmoreland on Sunday beginning at 1 p.m.
