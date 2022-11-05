Allegany starts fast, routs Dunbar in state quarterfinals, 14-0

CUMBERLAND — Allegany head coach Blake Geatz had some reason for concern after what he deemed a bad pregame warm-up.
Instead, his Campers scored 17 seconds in, netted three goals in the opening 2:15 and built up a 6-0 lead at halftime as Allegany routed Dunbar, 14-0, on Saturday at Greenway Avenue Stadium in the Class 1A state quarterfinals.
“They had a bad warm-up and I was on them about that,” Geatz said. “Because we always preach to start from the get-go. It scared me at the beginning because I thought we might come out a little soft. But they went out after and scored a couple of goals and set the tone early. That’s what we asked: set the tone early. Overall, I can’t complain. And it’s a clean sheet, which I love.”
Dunbar got the game under way at kickoff, playing a back pass that was eventually intercepted, with Caedon Wallace dribbling to the byline down the left side. Wallace played a cross into the box, which Dunbar was unable to clear. Liam Mowbray gobbled up the loose ball and fired it into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead at 39:43.
It took the Campers just 59 seconds to double their lead, as Mason Salvadge swung in a cross to the mouth of goal, where Wallace was there to finish off the first of his three goals at 38:44.
The rout was on 59 seconds later when Wallace scored on a cross from Jace Patton, giving Allegany a 3-0 lead at 37:45.
The Campers went on to find the back of the net three more times before the break, with Riley McCutcheon notching the first of his four assists as he flicked on a free kick to Macello Kitchen, who tapped it in for a 4-0 lead seven minutes in.
Wallace finished off his hat trick just over 11 minutes later as McCutcheon served a corner kick into the box, where Wallace had a free header and found the back of the net.
Patton scored unassisted with 2:59 to go before halftime for the six-goal lead.
The Campers rotated heavily throughout the game, but they also need to keep their starters sharp and at the top of their game as the state tournament continues.
“It gives them the experience of playing in the state tournament," Geatz said. "They’ve got to realize they’re the future of it. We’ve got a big junior class, but two years from now when they’re gone, they’re it. I think they’re starting to understand that a little bit. They went out there and I thought they played really well.”
With many of the starters back on the field to start the second half, Mowbray scored his second goal off a feed from Salvadge at 37:42.
Just over two minutes later, the left-footed Mowbray and right-footed Salvadge stood over a free kick 20 yards out. Mowbray ran over the ball before Salvadge curled a shot inside the right post for a goal.
Nearly six minutes later, Mowbray assisted Salvadge for his second goal at 29:33.
Andrew Watkins put the Campers in double digits just under four minutes later with an unassisted tally for a 10-0 lead.
Patton scored his second of the day five minutes later off a feed from McCutcheon, then the roles were reversed just over two minutes later as McCutcheon found the back of the net off a pass from Patton at 18:25 for a 12-0 lead.
Peyton Thomassy scored with just over nine minutes left off a pass from Watkins and McCutcheon helped put the score at its final three minutes later when he assisted Ian Kiddy.
The Campers finished with 39 shot attempts to the Poets' two, while also leading in shots on goal (27-1) and corner kicks (10-1).
Dunbar goalkeeper Sebastian Harris made 13 saves. Ryder Bernard saved the lone shot on goal by the Poets, which came during the first half, as he and Eion Mowbray split the shutout.
“The practices have been good, the culture has been good," Geatz said. "They’re clicking. They’re happy. They’re not getting burned out, which happens to a lot of teams, high school teams especially at this point in the year. They want to win, which is good.
"I think that’s something our team lacked a little bit last year. I don’t know what it is, but they seem to be clicking more at this point in the season than I think last year’s team was at this point, which is giving me high hopes.”
Allegany, the No. 2 seed in the re-seeded state tournament after winning the West Region I crown, will hit the road next weekend for a neutral site semifinal meeting with No. 6 Fallston, who trounced No. 3 IHS Langley, 6-0, Friday evening.
“They’ve got some players up front," Geatz said of Fallston. "They’ve got a more connected back line than what we saw today, but they have some of the craftiest wingers and they have a very crafty striker. They have all these left-footed kids up front that are going to prove to be a challenge. I think they’ll be some of the most technically gifted players we’ve seen all season. So Fallston is going to be a challenge."
This is the Campers' third trip to the state semifinals in school history and second in as many years — their first trip was in 2015.
Fallston fell, 2-1, in overtime in the Class 1A state title game last year to Brunswick. The Cougars have one state title (1992), 12 finals appearances and seven semifinal appearances.
"We’re going to have to be at the top of our game to beat a team like Fallston," Geatz said. "So it should be a really good game. I’m looking forward to it because that’s a team this program has never seen. We’ve seen Brunswick, I don’t think we’ve ever seen Fallston.
"I know back when I was in high school, that was a team that was consistently in the Class 2A semifinals and finals. I know the coach there has been coaching for years and years. They have a well-established coach and a well-established program. We’re going to have to be at the top of our game and I hope our kids realize that.”
