IJAMSVILLE — Everything about Allegany's timing at Oakdale was off: The start was delayed, twice, and once the game finally did kick off the Campers hesitated.
A thunderstorm Friday sent Allegany back into the mountains and postponed the bout to noon Saturday, and an officiating shortage kept the Campers in the locker room 30 minutes longer than anticipated.
Once the idle hours waiting on the bus and in the locker room finally ceased, in the blink of an eye, Oakdale had jumped out to a 28-0 advantage.
The Campers returned to their old-school Wing-T roots and were unstoppable after halftime, but, as Mother Nature trifled with Allegany a day prior, Father Time did a number in the second half Saturday.
Despite a valiant effort that saw Allegany trim a 28-point deficit down to 10 in the fourth quarter, Oakdale and its "Big 3" of Division 1 prospects were too much to overcome, downing the third-ranked Campers, 41-24.
"We just needed to get under center quicker," Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel said. "We saw that when we went under center, they couldn't find the football. We needed to get to it sooner than down 21 points."
A handful of second-half statistics could be used to sum up the contest.
Allegany ran 35 plays after halftime, converted 16 first downs and held the ball for more than 20 minutes. Oakdale ran seven plays and moved the chains twice.
Over those final two quarters, both teams put the ball in the end zone the same amount of times (twice).
Oakdale is known for its big-play offense, and with four touchdowns of more than 20 yards Saturday, it manufactured more than enough to win the football game.
Trailing 28-7 at the half, Allegany elected to abandon its "gun-T" pistol variation of the Wing-T and put quarterback Brody Williams under center. The impact was immediate.
The Campers received the second-half kick-off and proceeded to methodically drive into Oakdale territory using a 17-play series that ate up 11 minutes and 55 seconds of the third quarter.
Faced with a fourth-and-long, the Campers were forced to settle for a 33-yard Blake Powell field goal.
Just two plays later, Oakdale QB Evan Austin went over the top for a 69-yard touchdown pass to Shaun Wright. In 15 fewer plays and 11 fewer minutes, Oakdale scored four more points to lead 34-10 with 11:14 to play in the fourth.
Yet, despite the gut-wrenching turn of events, Allegany just went back to work.
The Campers marched back down the field with a 12-play, 78-yard drive that ate up 5:56 and ended with a 24-yard touchdown run by Williams on a waggle play. After the two-point conversion run by Dae Dae Smith, Alco trailed 34-18 with 5:18 left.
Oakdale put in its subs and its backup running back fumbled, Brett Patterson recovered the loose ball and rumbled down to the Bears' 19-yard line. One play later, Williams connected with Sundiata Chavis on a screen pass for another touchdown.
Allegany's two-point conversion run was stopped inches short, and, trailing 34-24 with 3:19 left, the Campers tried the onside kick but didn't recover.
Oakdale slammed the door shut using the same formula it picked Allegany apart with throughout the first half — a long bomb from Austin to Ohio commit Hunter Thompson (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) over the top for a 55-yard touchdown.
"It was a weird one obviously with last night and the heat today," Oakdale head coach Kurt Stein said. "That's on us in the second half. We took our guys out, maybe we should've waited a little longer.
"Allegany is a good team. They're tough, hard nosed, they run the football. We couldn't put them away."
Austin, a Charlotte commit, finished 11 for 15 through the air for 229 yards and five touchdowns. Thompson caught eight passes for 160 yards and four scores.
Austin ran for more than 170 yards in a Week 1 win over reigning Class 2A state champion Milford Mill, and Allegany limited him to only 16 yards on five carries.
The Allegany secondary just couldn't keep up with Thompson.
"It didn't look like it, but the plan was to double (Thompson)," Hansel said. "We curtailed (Austin) in the run game but didn't stop (Thompson) in the pass game."
Allegany had 23 carries for 158 yards in the second half for a 6.9 average per touch. Out of the shotgun or pistol before halftime, Alco ran for 54 yards on 27 carries.
Patterson filled the role of the traditional power fullback after the break, rushing for a game-high 56 yards on 18 carries. Smith had 11 touches for 53 yards, Resh ran it five times for 44 yards and Williams rushed eight times for 40 yards.
Allegany had a dream start defensively.
The Campers sniffed out a fake punt on Oakdale's first series to start their opening drive on the Bears' 47-yard line but were forced to punt after a three-and-out.
The series was first of five straight empty Allegany possessions to begin the contest — Oakdale strung together four consecutive touchdown drives after its first scoreless series.
Austin racked up three first-half passing touchdowns: two to Thompson from 11 and 16 yards and one to Graiden McLane on a 23-yard score.
The third prong of Oakdale's "Big 3" and its most heralded recruit Dom Nichols, a Michigan commit, had two sacks during the first half to stall drives, and he even assisted on a gadget play for six points.
The imposing 6-5, 250-pound defensive end came on offense and took a reverse, finding a streaking Thompson open in the end zone for a 38-yard pitch and catch.
With a seemingly effortless 28-0 lead, Oakdale looked to be every bit the future Class 3A state champion most across the state expect it to be.
"We definitely made some plays in the passing game," Stein said. "They like to play man coverage, and we're pretty talented at the receiver spot. I think we had some matchups there that were in our favor.
"We just tried to take what the defense was giving us, and most of the time, they were giving us vertical shots."
Allegany mounted its first scoring drive in the waning seconds of the half.
Aided by an Oakdale unsportsmanlike penalty after a third-down stop — Oakdale was penalized eight times for 81 yards before halftime — the Campers punched in a quarterback sneak by Williams with 1.1 seconds to play before halftime.
The Campers (1-1) figured something out putting their quarterback under center after halftime, but it proved to be too little too late, as Oakdale (2-0) held on to finally put an end to the Frederick County odyssey.
Allegany now turns to county rival Mountain Ridge (2-0) and its most important contest to date.
"We have to be more disciplined this week against Mountain Ridge," Hansel said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.