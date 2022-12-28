CUMBERLAND — For the first time this season, Allegany wasn’t the better team down the stretch.
The Campers overcame a 13-point first-half deficit; but when it mattered most, a turnover, a technical foul and 15 missed foul shots were too much to overcome against a good St. Vincent Pallotti team.
Despite an inspired effort and 60 combined points from Chazz Imes, Isaiah Fields and Caiden Chorpenning, the top-ranked Campers fell to Pallotti, 67-66, on Wednesday night.
“Last night I was pretty disgusted when we won by a lot (against Eastern Tech), and tonight was one of those nights when we lost and I’m proud of the way we played,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “Our effort was absolutely great.”
Allegany (7-1) was looking to follow in Fort Hill’s footsteps in downing Pallotti — the Sentinels beat the Panthers 63-53 on Tuesday — and with a minute left, the Campers still had a chance to do so.
Chorpenning buried a clutch 3-pointer to cut the Alco deficit to 62-60 with 49.3 seconds left — the final three points of the senior’s 18-point outburst.
After an Allegany timeout, the Campers got the stop they needed, but a turnover on the outlet pass after securing the rebound resulted in two easy points for Aiden Moore.
Fields, who matched Imes with a game-high 21 points, hit a trey at the buzzer; however, Pallotti’s Peter Spann made it all for naught by icing the game seconds prior with a pair of free throws that put the Panthers up four.
Foul trouble forced freshman Kem Dankyi into the game in the second half, and the Pallotti guard exploded for 15 points to lead the Panthers. Spann added 11.
“I thought it was a really good game, it’s always a tough atmosphere coming up here, making the long trek,” said Pallotti head coach Kyle Harmon, who was previously an assistant coach at Mount St. Joseph for seven seasons.
“I thought our guys showed some perseverance toward the end. We hit some critical free throws in big moments and got just enough stops to get the job done. Allegany is a very tough, very scrappy and very well-coached team.”
The other decisive moment came late in the third quarter after a foul was called on the Campers. An Alco player was called for a technical foul, resulting in a four-point swing that stunted Allegany’s momentum.
At the free-throw line, Allegany made 23 of 38 tries. Other than Imes, who sunk 12 of 13 from that range, the Campers were just 11 for 25.
“We obviously made mistakes,” Eirich said. “A lack of discipline there getting a technical. That was a very bad time to get it and a turning point. ... What did us in was our foul shooting. We also missed a couple lay-ups at the end, and we made one horrible pass.
“Couple little things here and there, but I’m proud of our effort.”
Pallotti shut down Allegany defensively at the end of the first and beginning of the second quarter to build a double-digit lead. After the Panthers stole an Alco pass and kicked an outlet pass up to James Aryee for a transition dunk, Eirich called a timeout with his team trailing 26-13 early in the second.
Allegany responded with a 9-0 flurry, benefitting from a multitude of Pallotti fouls that afforded the Campers 23 first-half free throws of which they made 15.
Imes had 11 before halftime and Fields 10 as Allegany trailed Pallotti 34-30.
“Even after the first quarter (when we trailed 20-13), I did not feel that we were playing bad defense,” Eirich said. “I just thought they were making shots.”
In addition to their superior size and athleticism, the Panthers showcased a deep bench. That was necessary after the squad was called for 14 fouls before halftime.
Eleven different Pallotti players scored, compared to just six for Allegany.
“We needed guys to come off the bench and produce,” Harmon said. “Some dudes that don’t normally get a lot of minutes logged major minutes for us.”
None were bigger down the stretch than Dankyi, who drilled a fourth-quarter trey and made 6 of 7 foul shots in the second half off the bench.
“We were waiting for a moment like this where he can really break out and separate himself,” Harmon said. “I’m glad he has the confidence to hit those kinds of shots and hit his free throws when we need him.”
Allegany will look to bounce back at No. 4 Northern (4-2) on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Fort Hill finished as the lone unbeaten team at the Bill Bowers Christmas Classic with a 2-0 mark. Allegany and Pallotti went 1-1, and Eastern Tech ended 0-2.
Harmon hopes to bring his Pallotti Panthers back to Cumberland in the future.
“I used to come up here every year for Alhambra,” Harmon said. “We know the crowd is always going to be into it. The hospitality has been fantastic with the Holiday Inn Express and them providing us food after the games.
“It’s definitely something that we’re looking forward to coming back.”
