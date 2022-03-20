CUMBERLAND — Allegany College ended a six-game skid in a big way, sweeping Niagara, ranked No. 2 in Division III, in a twinbill on Sunday afternoon.
The Trojans (9-7) took the first game 7-2 behind a three-run home run by Julian Jennings and a complete-game gem from right-hander Noah Williamson on the mound.
Jennings’ shot came as part of a six-run fourth inning that put Allegany up by five runs, more than enough run support for Williamson, who allowed just two runs on four hits, fanned seven and walked none in a seven-inning performance.
Brendan Brady didn’t hit safely, but he generated a pair of runs on an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly. Robert Fernandez went 2 for 3 at the dish with an RBI. Anthony Andres had a single and an RBI, and he was part of a double steal with Kobe White.
Dylan Jones, Zach Johnson and White all had a single and a run for Allegany College.
Andrew Fairbrother doubled to score a run in the fourth for Niagara, and Connor Hoeman launched a first-inning home run.
Allegany College won the second affair 3-2 on a walk-off walk. Down 2-1 entering the bottom of the seventh, Andres doubled, and Dez Johnson scored him to tie it up with a single.
Brady singled to move Johnson to third, Niagara intentionally walked Fernandez to load the bases, but the decision proved to be costly: Andrew Butts walked on four pitches to win the game.
Right-handed pitcher Tom Fogle was solid on the mound for Allegany, allowing just two runs on four hits in six innings, walking two and striking out three. Jack Sullivan tossed a scoreless seventh to pick up the win.
Johnson finished 3 for 4 with an RBI and Fernandez was 2 for 2 with two walks.
For Niagara, Howie Stuckey tallied an RBI single in the fifth, and its other run came around on an error by the Trojans. Vincent Sutts had a two-hit day too.
Allegany College is at Scotland Prep on Wednesday for a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
