CUMBERLAND — Allegany’s Robert Fernandez had himself a day Sunday, knocking a pair of extra-inning walk-off homers against Anne Arundel to lead the Trojans to a sweep.
In game one, Fernandez went 4 for 4 with two home runs, the final bomb an eighth-inning shot that gave Allegany a 4-3 victory.
His second game-ender also came in the eighth, a two-run shot that gave the Trojans a 6-4 win.
Anne Arundel opened up the doubleheader’s first matchup with three runs in the top of the third. Allegany slowly chipped away with a run in each the second, third and fourth innings to tie it up.
Neither team scored in the ensuing three frames, sending the game to extras. There, Fernandez led off the bottom of the eighth with a homer to take game one.
John Dhima picked up the win, allowing no runs in relief for Allegany, and AJ Zeak was tabbed with the loss.
Zach Johnson went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Garrett Pullium went 2 for 3 and Gage Shaffer knocked a two-bagger.
The second matchup mirrored the first, with the Trojans getting the upper hand at the start.
After Anne Arundel struck first with a run in the top of the second, Allegany scored three in the bottom off a two-run homer from Shaffer and a sacrifice fly by Nick Berryman.
Anne Arundel countered with a three spot of its own to pull ahead 4-3 after four.
The Trojans tied it up in the fifth thanks to an RBI by Wyatt Lepley, who finished 2 for 4, and two scoreless frames followed to send it to extras.
Following a perfect inning from Dhima in the top of the eighth, where the right-hander struck out the side, Noah Zimmerman started off the Allegany rally with a lead-off knock.
Zimmerman was moved into scoring position by a sac bunt, but Fernandez wasn’t interested in playing small ball. The catcher sent a shot over the wall to secure the sweep on a two-run home run.
Dhima picked up his second win of the day with another scoreless relief performance. Preston Maltz was the losing arm for Anne Arundel.
Matthew Gonzalez and Eli Lashley both went 2 for 3 at the plate for Allegany.
The Trojans (22-17) are back in action Friday against Monroe College. The doubleheader starts at 1 p.m.
