LARGO — Continuing its penchant for playing well away from home, Allegany College of Maryland swept a doubleheader at Prince George’s on Tuesday afternoon for its sixth-straight road victory.
The Trojans, 16-12 overall and 8-3 on the road, defeated the Owls 16-5 and 11-9.
In the second game, ACM had to come from behind after holding an 8-2 lead through the second inning. The Owls answered with five runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to take the one-run, 9-8 lead.
Allegany answered, however, in the top of the sixth on Wyatt Lepley’s lead-changing two-run single and he later scored on Noah Zimmerman’s RBI double down the right-field line.
Jeff Luttrell (4-3) pitched the fifth to get the victory but not before John Dhima made things interesting. He closed by pitching two scoreless innings but he had to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh.
After getting a lead-off batter to strike out, he walked three straight before striking out the next two swinging.
Of the 11 batters he faced, five struck out — two looking and three swinging — one flied out and Patrick Hely had a sixth-inning double, his second of the game.
The Trojans had 12 hits to the Owls’ 10 and commited one error to PG’s three. Matthew Gonzalez homered and JT Stevenson, Gage Shaffer and Zimmerman all had doubles.
The Owls’ Wynston Dyer belted a grand slam in the fourth. Aderlyn Cubilete also tripled.
In the opener, the Trojans totaled 18 hits and broke open a 7-4 lead with nine runs over the last two innings to beat the Owls 16-5.
Shaffer, Lepley and Zach Johnson all homered, Stevenson tripled, Brendan Brady belted three doubles, Gonzalez had two and Lepley, Gavin Rush and Johnson each had one.
Gonzalez finished with three RBIs, Brady, Stevenson, Shaffer and Johnson had two each.
Garrett Pullium got the win, striking out three with three walks, four hits and four earned runs through five innings. Marvin Lopez pitched the last two, striking out three with two walks, a hit and an unearned run.
The Owls’ Trey Newland homered and Tyler Kemp had two RBIs.
Allegany plays a noon doubleheader at Westmoreland in Youngwood, Pennsylvania, today. The Trojans are 5-1 against the Wolfpack so far this season.
