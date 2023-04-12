SMITHSBURG — Allegany swept Smithsburg on Tuesday, the boys swept 5-0 and the girls won 3-2.
The boys improved to 6-0 while the girls improved to 3-3 on the season.
In the boys match, Jonathan Nelson beat Daniel Liu 6-0 and 6-3.
Chazz Imes defeated Paul Gray 6-0 and 6-1.
The Campers won the three doubles matches by forfeit.
In the girls match, the Leopards swept the two singles matches.
Smithsburg's Atlee Hilliard swept Andy Preaskorn while Katie O'Brien defeated Maya Hare 6-4 and 10-4.
The Campers swept the doubles matches. Jordan Fletcher and Anna Hilderbrand beat Alexis Linetty and Camryn Eichelberger 6-4, 6-7 and 10-3.
Mia Malamis and Adri Meadors beat Brittany Medina and Samantha Parker 6-4 and 6-3.
Delaney Meadors and Sandra Cestero beat Jayme Gorman and Madison Seal 6-1 in both sets.
Allegany splits with Keyser
KEYSER, W.Va — Allegany split their meeting with Keyser, the boys won 5-2 while the Lady Campers were swept 7-0.
The Camper boys swept the singles matches. Nelson beat Jonah Reel 8-3 while Sean Brady defeated Paul Knotts 8-2.
Noah Marker beat Trey Kitzmiller 8-5 while Landon Minke defeated Nate Lewis 8-2.
The Golden Tornado took two of the three doubles matches. Reel and Knotts beat Marker and Geronimo Stephens 8-3.
Kitzmiller and Lewis also won 8-3, defeating Eoin Mowbray and Jett Loar.
Allegany's Eli Litman and Nick Wilt beat Kaleb Escober and Dylan Mills 8-6.
In the girls match, three of the four singles matches were 8-0 sweeps.
Maddy Fisher beat Hilderbrand, Alana Wilderman defeated Dunia Abdo and Connie Strother beat Alanah Zuenges.
Maddie Rhodes defeated Mia Malamis 8-1.
Two of the three doubles matches ended in 8-1 Tornado wins.
Rhodes and Fisher beat Jordan Fletcher and Hilderbrand. Rylee Staggs and Kylie Keplinger defeated Andy Preaskorn and Adri Meadors.
Wilderman and Strother beat Delaney Meadors and Hare 8-4.
Allegany is at Southern on Thursday at 4 p.m. Keyser hosts Frankfort on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Northern boys top Southern
OAKLAND — The Northern boys defeated Southern, 4-1, on Tuesday.
In No. 1 singles, Finn Roche won a three-set thriller over Ben Nazelro, 7-5, 4-6, 11-9.
Michael Nazelrod scored Southern's lone point with a double-bagel, routing Jarrett Holiday, 6-0, 6-0.
The Huskies swept the doubles bouts without dropping a set. Brayden Miller/Brice Roche beat Charlie Buchanan/Shane Sisler, 7-5, 6-3 in No. 1 doubles.
In second doubles, Evan Baker/Jenson Wilt cruised past Noah Ferguson/Brooks Mead, 6-1, 6-2, and in third doubles, Andrew Constantini/Hayden Gring won by a similar margin over Caleb Davis/Carter Gray, 6-2, 6-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.