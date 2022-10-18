CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Southern Fulton 3-0 on Monday in Cumberland.
The Campers (7-6) won with scores of 25-20, 25-13 and 25-22.
Maddi Ruhl scored seven points and also had eight kills, six digs and two aces.
Anika Stylinski led Allegany with 18 assists, she also had seven points with four digs.
Zoey Rhodes finished with 12 assists, seven points, seven digs and two aces.
Allison Leatherman had eight points, eight digs, two kills and one ace.
Myla Lee led the Campers with 11 digs and also had one kill.
Allegany hosts Southern tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.