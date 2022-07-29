Allegany swept the All-Western Maryland Athletic Conference awards and placed seven players on the team to lead the conference.
Fort Hill was second with six selections, followed by Mountain Ridge with two and Northern and Southern with one apiece.
Abi Britton, the Area Player of the Year, won the conference Player of the Year as well. In WestMAC play, the Allegany sophomore was 4-0 with a 0.04 ERA, allowing six hits in 17 innings pitched with 43 strikeouts and no walks.
Offensively, Britton led the conference with a .696 batting average with four doubles, five home runs, 17 RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Allegany freshman second baseman Avery Miller took WestMAC Offensive Player of the Year honors after hitting .619 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored in conference play.
The Campers’ catcher Riley Gallagher, a sophomore, was the Defensive Player of the Year. Gallagher caught a pitching staff that combined to allow just three earned runs in 40 innings pitched during the conference slate.
In WestMAC play, Gallagher hit .385 with two doubles, a triple, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored.
Also making the team from Allegany were senior pitcher Alexa Uphold, sophomore outfielder Skyler Porter, freshman infielder Ava Strother, freshman infielder Mackenzie Monahan and sophomore utility player Kylie Hook.
Uphold went 4-0 with a 0.06 ERA and allowed 10 hits in 23 innings pitched in conference play, striking out 28 and walking four. Offensively, the senior, who will play at Davis & Elkins next season, batted .500 with a double, a home run, 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
Porter logged a .455 batting average with four doubles, a home run, nine RBIs and 11 runs scored; Strother hit .348 to go along with two doubles, three RBIs and nine runs; Monahan also batted .348 and collected a double, seven ribbies and scored nine times; and Hook notched a .438 average, a double, two RBIs and six runs.
Right-hander Ally Myers led the Fort Hill selections. The senior ace, who will continue her softball career at Frostburg State, went 5-2 with a 2.42 earned run average. Myers allowed 29 hits in 37 2/3 innings of work with 59 strikeouts and 10 bases on balls.
At the plate, Myers hit .458 with a double, a home run and 12 runs batted in.
The other Fort Hill selections were senior catcher Emily Wilson, junior infielder Alyssa Shoemaker, junior infielder Jaidee Guinn, junior infielder Olivia Looker and sophomore outfielder Alex Robertson.
Robertson finished with the third-highest batting average in the conference at .545 in just her second high school softball campaign with a double, four ribbies and 10 runs scored.
Wilson logged a .364 average with a double, seven RBIs and four runs scored; Shoemaker hit .375, doubled once, tripled once, drove in eight runs and scored eight times herself; Guinn ended with a .375 batting average, two doubles, five RBIs and 10 runs scored; and Looker hit .350, doubled twice, drove in a trio of runs and scored 10 times.
Senior catcher Maddie Pressman and freshman outfielder Jaianna Wickline made the squad from Mountain Ridge. Pressman tallied a .444 average with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs. Wickline batted .500, adding two doubles, a triple and two ribbies.
Southern senior outfielder Koley Richard ended conference play with a .358 average, two doubles, two triples, seven RBIs and nine runs scored to make the All-Conference team.
Northern senior outfielder Kylee Barnes also made the unit. WestMAC statistics were not available for Barnes.
