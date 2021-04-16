YOUNGWOOD, PA. — Allegany College has grown fond of Westmoreland.
The Trojans wrapped up their season series with the Wolfpack with a road doubleheader sweep on Thursday afternoon.
ACM, 18-12 overall and 10-3 on the road, defeated Westmoreland in a pair of competitive games, winning 8-5 and 12-9, to take an 7-1 record over the Wolfpack. The Trojans have won six straight.
In the opener, JT Stevenson had four hits and Gage Shaffer two including a two-run first inning home run to finish with two RBIs along with Stevenson. Wyatt Lepley had one and Stevenson scored twice.
The Trojans also generated their own offense, stealing seven bases — Stevenson and Zach Johnson swiped two apiece.
Noah Zimmerman went the distance to get the win, giving up 10 hits, five runs with three strikeouts and three walks.
Westmoreland’s Matt Wicker had three hits, Tommy Kegerreis and Sebastian Nelson each had two with Kegerreis belting a double. Tanner Orndorff tripled.
Damian Serralta took the loss, striking out nine with five walks. He gave up six hits and five walks in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Allegany led 3-0 midway through the third before Westmoreland scored three times in the bottom of the inning to tie the game.
The Trojans then built an 8-3 lead with runs in the fifth and seventh innings and three in the sixth. Westmoreland closed with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
In the second game, the Trojans once again let a large lead slip through their grasp as a 7-0 first inning cushion became an 8-7 deficit going to the fifth where Allegany responded with five runs over the final three innings for the 12-9 victory.
In the seven-run first, Garrett Pullium singled and Robert Fernandez doubled in two runs and Lepley, Eliah Lashley and Brendan Brady all had RBIs as the team finished with 11.
In the three-run fifth, Stevenson had two RBIs as the Trojans scored three unearned runs.
The Trojans outhit the Wolfpack, 12-9. Brady, Shaffer, Lepley and Pullium all had two hits.
Westmoreland’s Dom Koch had three hits and Kegerreis two.
Allegany takes to the road again today for a noon doubleheader at Cecil. Sunday’s home twinbill with Shenandoah University’s junior varsity has been canceled.
