SCOTLAND, Pa. — Scotland Prep used the big fly to good effect, blasting six home runs over the course of a doubleheader to defeat Allegany College of Maryland, 9-6 and 15-13, on Thursday.
In the opener, the Trojans struck for four runs in the top of the second, with the Knights responded with three in the bottom half.
Greg Borges blasted a solo shot in the third as part of a two-run inning to extend Allegany’s lead to 6-3.
After a scoreless third, Scotland Prep tied the game with a three-run homer off the bat of Adonis Dernal in the bottom of the fourth.
The Knights took the lead with a two-run fifth before Mike Rosenbury hit a solo shot in the sixth.
Juan Jimenez, who entered the game on the mound in the second, held the Trojans scoreless over 4 2/3 with seven strikeouts, collecting the win while Hon Fujiwara got the save.
Dernal finished with four RBIs after hitting a sac fly. Carlos Rondon was 2 for 3 with two doubles and two runs scored, Andres Pineda went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles and an RBI, and Nate Wisler hit a two-run single.
For the 10-hit Trojans, Borges and Dylan Jones both went 2 for 3, with Jones hitting two doubles and scoring twice. Nick Berryman was 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Kobe White was 1 for 3 and drove in a run.
Ronald Diaz more or less decided the game himself in the nightcap for Scotland Prep, hitting three home runs, including two grand slams, the latter of which was a walkoff, with 11 RBIs.
Diaz’s first bases-loaded home run came as part of an eight-run first, when John Gomes also hit a two-run shot.
Trailing 8-1, the Trojans fought back, however, nabbing three runs in each the third and fourth innings before a six-run frame in the fifth gave them a 13-8 lead.
Diaz responded in the bottom half with a three-run shot.
Still trailing by two, 13-11, heading to the bottom of the seventh, Diaz walked it off with his eight, ninth, 10th and 11th RBIs of the game on a grand slam.
Brendan Brady led Allegany’s 13-hit attack, going 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Robert Fernandez was 2 for 4 with a two-run homer in the fourth, an RBI single in the third and a sac fly in the first. Borges was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Zach Johnson went 2 for 4, Dez Johnson hit a double and scored twice, Andrew Butts hit an RBI single in the fifth and Dylan Jones doubled.
After the eight-run first, JR Lutrell went the next four innings on the mound for the Trojans, striking out nine.
Allegany (9-9) host a doubleheader against CCBC Essex today, noon, before traveling to Hagerstown on Sunday for a twinbill.
