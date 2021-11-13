CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany boys soccer made history six years ago by making its first state semifinal appearance in school history. Today, head coach Mark Lechliter hopes his team can make history again by clinching the program’s first championship game appearance.
Standing in the way is Brunswick, the top seed, as the Campers travel to Pasadena to take on the Railroaders. Kickoff at Northeast High School is at noon.
“It’s been very focused,” Lechliter said of what practice has been like this week. “Ever since we beat Mountain Ridge for the region title, it’s kind of like the focus has been readjusted. None of the coaching staff has had to say anything to the kids. It’s like they’ve kind of realized they could have something special. They’ve been focused on their own, which is very nice.”
The No. 3 Campers, making their first state semifinal appearance since 2015, punched their ticket to the semis last Saturday with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Kent County at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Macello Kitchen scored the opener less than eight minutes into the contest before CJ Crawford doubled the Campers’ lead less than six minutes before halftime as they controlled the pace of play.
Despite Kent County cutting into its deficit in the second half, Demetrius Hilton sealed the game again for Allegany with a goal in the final minute — Hilton put the score at its final, 3-1, against Mountain Ridge in the region final a few days prior with a last-minute tally.
Brunswick advanced to the state semifinals last week with a 1-0 win over South Carroll. Will Burton had the lone goal off a feed from Logan Malone. Brunswick goalkeeper Finn McGannon stopped 17 shots in the shutout.
“They’re a solid team,” Lechliter said of Brunswick. “I’ve watched a few videos on them. They’ve got a good keeper, a good holding midfielder and they’ve got two good strikers up top.”
This is the Railroaders’ first trip to the state semis since 2014 when they went on to win their third state title in school history.
The winner of today’s contest plays No. 4 Fallston in the state championship at Loyola University on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, Nov. 18-20.
Caedon Wallace leads the Allegany attack with nine goals and four assists. Wallace, a sophomore, has played like an upperclassman throughout the season and his hold-up play has been a key link to the Camper offense.
“He’s been extremely helpful,” said Lechliter. “He plays like an upperclassman. We’ve taught him this year on how to hold the ball up to allow us to move up the field as a team. Prior to this year, he was a little hesitant on doing that, but he’s worked on it and has really responded.”
The Campers have a plethora of scoring options and a deep bench, which has helped everywhere throughout the year.
“It’s very helpful,” Lechliter said, “not only because we can scrimmage against each other and push each other in practice, but also in the game. We’ve been able to utilize kids in different positions. If someone’s not having a good game or it’s not their day, I can call someone else’s number. Being able to have the confidence in each player, knowing they can come off the bench or play a different position and have an impact, it makes our jobs as coaches a lot easier.”
On the defensive end, Chase Gray leads the group between the posts, yielding three goals over three playoff games.
“I’ve been very impressed with his play this year,” Lechliter said of Gray. “We have two keepers and I think that’s really pushed him. With Ryder Bernard as a junior, it’s really pushed Chase in practice. I’ve told the kids the best players will play. He’s stepped up in practice and come a long way. I know he plays club ball as well, so I think that’s really helped his development.”
After the Campers’ win against Kent County, Lechliter reiterated that his game plan is not so much focusing on the opposing team but more so on his side. This afternoon, that remains the case.
“I think we need to come out and just focus on us as well as trying to learn to calm the nerves,” said Lechliter. “I know this is a new atmosphere and environment for our kids. It’s a big day, so they just need to settle their nerves. But I don’t think they’ll have a problem with that. When we’ve played Mountain Ridge or Fort Hill in Homecoming or our last BW game, these kids have been exposed to that. I think we’ve had time to learn to do that. It’s just a new environment, so it’s just a matter of going down state and playing our game.”
Tickets
To purchase tickets, go to https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA and scroll down to the event or events you plan to attend. For help purchasing your ticket, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkZqTY5d6Bg.
Tickets will be $8 overall — $7 for the ticket and $1 for the service fee. Children under age seven are free.
No spectators will be permitted without an online ticket.
Directions to Northeast H.S.
Follow I-68 East, I-70 East, 29 South and Maryland 100 East to Edwin Raynor Boulevard in Pasadena. Take exit 20 from Maryland 100 East.
Tick Neck Park entrance: From Route 100, follow Edwin Raynor Boulevard to the second light. Turn left. This takes you to the stadium and visitor parking. If you arrive at Tick Neck Park, you will pass the stadium and drive to the end of the parking lot and turn right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.