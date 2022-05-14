CUMBERLAND — After having one of the best regular seasons in school history, Allegany’s been dealt an unkind reward: One of the best pitchers in the area, and one of its hottest teams.
Southern enters its Class 1A West Region I semifinal against Allegany as winners of six straight games and 9 of 11. Its ace, Isaac Upole (West Virginia signee), has been dominant of late.
Allegany will likely throw a stud of its own in Griffin Madden, a James Madison commit, and the Campers won’t lack for confidence having swept the Rams during the regular season.
With two top-notch arms and two teams playing winning baseball, the winner will be the team that makes the fewest mistakes, as is usually the case.
The first pitch between No. 1 Allegany (16-1), the top seed in the region, and fourth-seeded Southern (11-10) is slated for Saturday at 11 a.m.
“It’s single-elimination baseball, you’re no longer 16-1, it doesn’t mean anything,” Allegany head coach Jon Irons said. “It’s all about showing up ready to play and doing the little things that you’ve done all year.
“I think we have a really good group, as good as anybody. If we go out and don’t make mistakes, don’t give them walks, we’re a tough team to beat.”
In both regular-season meetings, defense was the deciding factor.
On March 30, Upole and Madden toed the rubber atop Haystack Mountain in what was billed as a blockbuster bout. Madden got the better of the two, fanning 13 and allowing three runs in 6 2/3 innings of work, while the Campers chased the big Southern left-hander after just 1 2/3 inning.
Upole was let down by his defense, as Allegany took advantage of a barrage of Southern errors to plate four unearned runs in the second inning. Tanner Haskiell crushed a two-run home run in the sixth to make it a one-run ballgame, but the Campers held on for a 4-3 win.
The second meeting on April 27 featured significantly more balls in play. Both squads finished with eight base hits; however, defense came into play once again, as Southern made five errors to gift the Campers five unearned runs.
In a 7-2 defeat, those five charitable scores were the difference.
It doesn’t matter how well Upole pitches on Saturday if his defense doesn’t make plays and its line-up can’t generate runs. Southern has improved both facets during its win streak.
“We’ve just got to clean some things up, and we’ve just got to play our game,” Southern head coach Dan Holler said. “From the first to the second game, the 4-3 game to the second game where we had it right there in front of us. We just need to not have the errors.
“I think we match up well. We’ll see their stud, and they’re going to see our’s.”
Allegany also won’t be facing the same Upole it saw back in March. The 6-foot-5 senior pitched a gem in an upset win against Mountain Ridge on May 2, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits in five innings of work, striking out 10.
In his most recent outing against Northern, Upole’s velocity has reportedly returned to the high-80s. The left-handed pitcher struck out nine in three no-hit innings.
For the season, Upole has a 3-4 record with a 2.42 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, and he has an area-best 72 strikeouts to 17 free passes. At the plate, Upole is tied with Petersburg’s Johnathan Mallow for the area lead in home runs with seven.
In a do-or-die, winner-take-all scenario, Allegany can’t afford to bring the offense that struck out 17 times in a 4-2 loss to Goretti on Monday. The Campers need to put the ball in play, like they did in a 6-4 win over Mountain Ridge on Tuesday, to put pressure on Southern’s glovework.
“He’s such a big kid that he comes down well,” Irons said of Upole. “He gets the ball up high, he comes downhill. He’s an experienced kid. He’s done a lot of pitching, and he’s played in a lot of high school baseball games.
“Hitting is a funny thing, and it can come and go. If you can do the little things right and get the bunts down, you can help yourself out.”
If Allegany does go with Madden on the bump, then it’ll be in good hands. The right-hander has a 5-0 record and a 1.17 ERA in 36 innings pitched. He has the best earned-run average in the area and is second with 69 Ks, behind only Upole.
When Allegany is on, there isn’t a line-up better. The Campers have a .384 batting average as a team, led by Bryce Madden (.491). Alex Kennell has been an RBI machine, driving in 32 runs, and carries a .482 average.
The winner Saturday will take on the victor of Northern (15-5) and Mountain Ridge (10-7) in the 1A West Region I finals on Tuesday. It will be at Allegany if the Campers win, and if Southern wins, the Rams will have to hit the road.
“Both times it was a game, even at Southern,” Irons said of the teams’ previous meetings. “I told them yesterday, ‘It’s nice to be the one seed, but we’re going to see a pretty good pitcher. There’s no easy way out of this, we better come to play.’”
