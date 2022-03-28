CUMBERLAND — Allegany swept Northern at Allegany College on Thursday, and Fort Hill split with Southern at home two days prior.
The Camper boys won 5-0 over the Huskies to improve to 3-0 on the year.
Jonathan Nelson defeated Hunter Thompson in a double bagel in first singles, and Allegany won the second singles bout via a forfeit. Aidan Paulman and Chazz Imes dropped just one game to win first doubles, toppling Finnegan Roche and Brayden Miller, 6-1, 6-0.
In second doubles, Liam Brady and Jace Patton downed John Carr and Zach Wood without dropping a game, and Allegany took third doubles with a forfeit victory.
The Allegany girls beat Northern, 4-1, dropping only the second doubles match to improve to 1-2.
Sophia Kucher gave Allegany its first points with a double-bagel rout of Abi Weimer in first singles, and Mia Malamis secured a Camper singles weep with a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Abi Blamble.
In doubles play, the duo of Jordan Fletcher and Lauren DeBlock dropped just two games to win No. 1 doubles, 6-1, 6-1, against Jaci Patton and Emma Sheffield.
Northern got on the board thanks to Kenna Cade’s and Shelby Mark’s 6-4, 7-5 victory against Andy Preaskorn and Saylor Gross. Allegany won No. 3 doubles via forfeit.
Allegany boys and girls tennis will be back in action against Southern at Allegany College tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Fort Hill boys, Southern girls win
CUMBERLAND — The Fort Hill boys swept Southern, 5-0, and the Southern girls were 4-1 winners on Tuesday.
In boys action, Fort Hill’s Andrew Swink took the first singles match, 6-2, 6-3, over Benjamin Nazelrod of Southern. The Sentinels won No. 2 singles by forfeit.
By virtue of the Rams not having a second singles, second doubles and third doubles team, Fort Hill was guaranteed a win regardless of how the matches went.
Still, Brayson Fleegle and Max Newman put the exclamation mark on the win dropping just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 rout of Ryan Amburgy and Noah Ferguson in first doubles.
On the girls side, Fort Hill and Southern split the singles affairs, with Southern’s Caroline Argabrite defeating Allison Shultz, 6-2, 6-0, in first singles, and Fort Hill’s Jovie Breitfeller toppling Brooke Rose, 6-2, 6-0, in second singles.
Southern won all three doubles bouts. Leah Wilt/Bella Ross beat Abby Spangler/Madison Sites, 8-6, 3-6, 6-2, in first doubles; Kelli Cattulle/Alex Wolfe defeated Audrey Helmstetter/Leah Bishop, 6-3, 6-3, in second doubles; and Sophie Lambert/Alli Newsman ton a three-setter, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, over Sophie Kowalski/Emily Gallagher.
Fort Hill hosts Northern on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Southern is at Allegany tomorrow.
