ACCIDENT — Abi Britton and Allison White combined for a five-inning no-hitter in No. 1 Allegany's 14-0 shutout win over Northern on Monday.
Britton went four innings and struck out 10. White pitched in the fifth and walked one batter.
Britton also went deep in the third on a solo home run to lead off the inning.
The Campers (6-0) led 3-0 after one inning and scored 10 runs in the final two innings.
Avery Miller went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, a double, a triple and a walk.
Riley Gallagher went 3 for 3 with three RBIs. Olivia Looker and Kylie Hook each had two hits.
Bailey Champlin pitched six innings for the Huskies (1-4). She allowed 11 hits, nine earned runs and five walks with two strikeouts.
Allegany hosts Bishop Walsh on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Northern welcomes Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 14, Goretti 0
HAGERSTOWN — Bishop Walsh took a lead in the first and never looked back, shutting out St. Maria Goretti in five innings on Monday.
The Spartans (3-1) pulled away late, scoring nine runs in the final two innings.
Bailee Greise went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and a double. Ariana Herrera, Brooke Adams and Izzy Kendall each had two hits.
Chloe Greise went five innings, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts.
A. Wright pitched five innings, allowing 11 hits, six earned runs and two walks with nine strikeouts for Goretti. First names for Goretti were unavailable.
The Spartans are at Allegany on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Southern 12, Mountain Ridge 10
FROSTBURG — Southern scored four runs in the top of the seventh to break a tie and held off Mountain Ridge in the bottom half to win on Tuesday.
The Miners (2-4) overcame an 8-2 deficit entering the bottom of the sixth frame with six runs to level the score. A Macy Barth single to left field with one out tied the game.
However, Bailey Schmidt notched an RBI single with two outs in the top of the seventh, and the Rams tacked on three more insurance runs to lead 12-8.
Mountain Ridge got two runs back on run-scoring singles from Lanie Iski and Jaianna Wickline, but Southern recorded a strikeout to get the third and final out.
Harley Hayhurst tripled for Southern, and Emelee Parks, Jacqueline Moreno and Adeline Wilson doubled.
For Mountain Ridge, Annie Baker doubled twice and Macy Guinn and Maci Beeman doubled once each. Guinn went the distance in the circle.
Mountain Ridge (2-4) hosts the Avery Bridges tournament this weekend. Southern hosts in a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 3 p.m.
No. 3 Petersburg 8, East Hardy 0
PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Sam Colaw struck out 10 in a six-inning shutout to guide No. 3 Petersburg over East Hardy on Tuesday for its sixth straight win.
Braylee Corbin took care of the offense, cracking a walk-off home run to give the Vikings the run-rule victory in the sixth as part of her three-hit, three run day.
Colaw, who went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs at the plate, tossed six shutout innings in the circle, allowing three hits and walking one. Addison Kitzmiller added two singles.
Emma Heishman doubled for East Hardy (2-8).
The Cougars are at Southern for a doubleheader on Thursday at 3 p.m. Petersburg hosts No. 5 Moorefield (6-3) on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Jefferson 9, No. 5 Moorefield 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jefferson pulled away late, scoring six runs in the final four innings in a win over No. 5 Moorefield on Monday.
The Cougars hit four home runs. Brooke Allen, Rebecca Munslow, Jocilyn Graham and Kalee Dalton each hit solo shots.
Graham went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double.
Munslow pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and no earned runs with a walk. She struck out 18.
Malina Price led the Yellow Jackets going 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Amber Williams went two innings for Moorefield, allowing four hits, one earned run and a walk. Ginger Combs went five innings, allowing six hits, six runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Central Woodstock 5, East Hardy 3
BAKER, W.Va. — Central Woodstock (Virginia) scored four runs in the first two innings and it ended up being the difference in its road win at East Hardy on Monday.
Serenity Burnshire hit a two-run home run in the first inning to left to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead.
They added two runs in the second off an error and sacrifice fly.
Five Cougars each had one hit. Tori Pratt pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts.
Vanessa Gordon had two hits for the Falcons. Keriana Stottlemeyer went four innings, allowing five hits, two runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Kynli Hoover went three innings, allowing one run and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Cougars are at Petersburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.