ACCIDENT — Abi Britton and Allison White combined for a five-inning no-hitter in No. 1 Allegany's 14-0 shutout win over Northern on Monday.
Britton went four innings and struck out 10. White pitched in the fifth and walked one batter.
Britton also went deep in the third on a solo home run to lead off the inning.
The Campers (6-0) led 3-0 after one inning and scored 10 runs in the final two innings.
Avery Miller went 2 for 3 with two RBI, a double, a triple and a walk.
Riley Gallagher went 3 for 3 with three RBI. Olivia Looker and Kylie Hook each had two hits.
Bailey Champlin pitched six innings for the Huskies (1-3). She allowed 11 hits, nine earned runs and five walks with two strikeouts.
Allegany hosts Bishop Walsh on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. Northern welcomes Meyersdale on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 14, Goretti 0
HAGERSTOWN — Bishop Walsh took a lead in the first and never looked back, shutting out St. Maria Goretti in five innings on Monday.
The Spartans (3-1) pulled away late, scoring nine runs in the final two innings.
Bailee Greise went 4 for 4 with five RBI and a double. Ariana Herrera, Brooke Adams and Izzy Kendall each had two hits.
Chloe Greise went five innings, allowing four hits with 10 strikeouts.
A. Wright pitched five innings, allowing 11 hits, six earned runs and two walks with nine strikeouts for Goretti. First names for Goretti were unavailable.
The Spartans are at Allegany on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson 9, No. 5 Moorefield 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Jefferson pulled away late, scoring six runs in the final four innings in a win over No. 5 Moorefield on Monday.
The Cougars hit four home runs. Brooke Allen, Rebecca Munslow, Jocilyn Graham and Kalee Dalton each hit solo shots.
Graham went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double.
Munslow pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and no earned runs with a walk. She struck out 18 batters.
Malina Price led the Yellow Jackets (6-3) going 2 for 3 with a RBI.
Amber Williams went two innings for Moorefield, allowing four hits, one earned run and one walk. Ginger Combs went five innings, allowing six hits, six runs and two walks with three strikeouts.
Moorefield hosts Frankfort on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Central Woodstock 5, East Hardy 3
BAKER, W.Va. — Central Woodstock scored four runs in the first two innings, it ended up being the difference in its road win at East Hardy on Monday.
Serenity Burnshire hit a two-run home run in the first inning to left to give the Falcons a 2-0 lead.
They added two runs in the second off an error and sacrifice fly.
Five Cougars each had one hit. Tori Pratt pitched a complete game, allowing eight hits and two earned runs with two strikeouts.
Vanessa Gordon had two hits for the Falcons. Keriana Stottlemeyer went four innings, allowing five hits, two runs and three walks with seven strikeouts.
Kynli Hoover went three innings, allowing one run and one walk with three strikeouts.
The Cougars are at Petersburg on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
