CUMBERLAND — Fall sports for Allegany will begin on Wednesday with a home volleyball match with the Northern Huskies.
The junior varsity game will begin at 6 p.m. and will be followed at 7 with the varsity contest. As of Friday, the Campers have 22 tickets available.
On Thursday, the Campers host Calvary Christian Academy in another volleyball twinbill and they have 30 tickets available.
Tickets for these two contests will go on sale beginning Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.
On Thursday, the boys and girls soccer teams will participate in a tripleheader at Greenway Avenue Stadium beginning at 3:30 p.m. with the girls varsity soccer game. The boys junior varsity will play at 5:30 p.m. to be followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
These tickets will be sold at the stadium. There is no ticket pre-sale as there will be enough tickets available for everyone.
Football season kicks off on Friday when the Campers host Northern at Greenway beginning at 6:30 p.m.
There will be 319 tickets available with a two-hour pre-sale on Thursday morning between 8 to 10 a.m. Any remaining tickets will be sold at the stadium on game night.
All Allegany games can be found on Alleganyathletics.org. Sign up for an account to be notified of any schedule changes.
