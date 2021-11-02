FROSTBURG — Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter admitted his team has had trouble finishing this season. The No. 2 Campers played with heart and picked the perfect time to start finding the back of the net, as they defeated No. 1 Mountain Ridge, 3-1, at Miner Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Class 1A West Region 1 title game.
“It was amazing. It was the best game we’ve played,” said Lechliter. “This is the fourth time we’ve played Mountain Ridge this season — once in the preseason and then this is the third time. The intensity was there this evening.”
Allegany was efficient with its chances, attempting five shots with four on goal — three finding the back of the net. The Miners, meanwhile, had 21 shot attempts, eight on goal, and led in corner kicks, 6-4.
“I don’t have an answer for that. I just don’t know,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “We work on it all the time, finishing all the time. We’ve scored a lot of goals this year. Credit to Allegany, their keeper made some nice saves, their defense stood up. We’ve just got to put the ball in. We’ve got to finish those opportunities. You can’t get 21 shots in a region final game against a quality team and not get goals. Five shots, (they) scored three goals. They capitalized on their opportunities, we missed ours. It wasn’t for a lack of effort. We felt like we had the dominant phase of that game.”
The Campers struck first just two minutes into the contest, as Blake Powell collected the ball 40 yards from goal and played a pass in behind the right side to Mason Salvadge. Salvadge cut toward goal and fired a low shot to the far post, finding the side netting at 38:00.
The goal came after a pair of Mountain Ridge chances in the opening minute and preceded three close-range shots over the next eight minutes.
“We had three opportunities down in the box,” said Nightengale. “Right in front of the goal, we missed it. You put that in, game changes right from there. They come down, we didn’t mark the ball, they slid a nice shot across the face of the goal and into the back of the net. That’s tough, but our kids didn’t stop. They kept battling the entire time. They played for 80 minutes. I can’t ask for more. Great bunch of kids. We’ve had a lot of fun this season, won a lot of games. It’s hard to swallow this because we felt like we had the upper hand in this game. But credit to Allegany. They finished their chances, we didn’t.”
Allegany held its one-goal advantage through halftime until the 14:21 mark, when Aidan Paulman scored unassisted.
“They did very well,” Lechliter said of his offense. “Mountain Ridge is a very good team. I don’t take anything away from them, they’re a very good team. We just made our chances. We were able to finish. We had a problem finishing all season. Tonight we were just able to put it away.”
Sam Rose put the defibrillators to the Mountain Ridge offense a few minutes later, rifling a shot from distance off the left post and in after it took a deflection along the way. The goal cut the Miner deficit to 2-1 with 9:40 to play.
Allegany’s bend-but-don’t-break effort on defense continued with success down the stretch.
“We brought in a sophomore to help shore up that defense and he’s done an amazing job,” said Lechliter. “All five of them in the back. Chase Gray in goal has done an amazing job. They’re just phenomenal.”
Gray was the voice of reason for a Camper defense that faced a vicious Mountain Ridge attack. Gray made seven saves on the night.
“I’ve been talking to him all season about being a leader,” Lechliter said of Gray. “He’s a senior, he’s worked hard, he’s earned his position. This is the kind of leadership that we’ve been looking for from him all season.”
Defending state champion Mountain Ridge’s season comes to an end, with some of its nine seniors sporting a state championship ring from 2019.
“They had an undefeated regular season, minus our tournament, and that hasn’t happened a lot here at Mountain Ridge,” said Nightengale. “They can’t take that away from them. They accomplished so much. They’re a great bunch of kids. Nine seniors, they get along so well. They’re friends on the field and off the field. That’s what makes that team unity. I told them I was proud to be their coach.”
Allegany advances to the state quarterfinals and will play Friday or Saturday against a to-be-determined opponent. It is the Campers’ first trip to the final eight since 2015 when they made their first state tournament appearance in school history.
“It’s amazing,” said Lechliter. “These kids, we’re a young program still. The majority of our team is still sophomores. So it just shows that they’re willing to step up from the seniors to the sophomores. It’s just great for the entire program and the school itself.”
