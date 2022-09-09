CUMBERLAND — Behind an Anika Stylinski double-double, Allegany defeated crosstown rival Fort Hill, 25-14, 25-23, 12-25, 26-24, on Thursday night.
Stylinksi boasted 15 service points and 14 assists, adding three aces, two digs and a kill. Zoey Rhodes notched 13 assists, seven points and three aces; Allison Leatherman contributed eight points, five digs, four kills and a block; Ada McFarland tallied 11 kills and four blocks; and Ariaya Walker had 10 kills, an assist and a block.
For Fort Hill, Alysa Shoemaker finished with a game-high 15 assists, Jovie Breitfeller ended with 11 kills, Jaidee Guinn had 12 digs, Sofia Ottaviani and Bre O'Neal garnered seven digs each, and Talia Young served three aces.
Fort Hill won the junior varsity game, 25-16, 25-21.
Kamryn Rice led the Sentinel charge with six digs and seven assists, and Jaylynn Robertson finished with five digs. For Allegany, Mckenzie Monahan had three points, two aces, two digs and two kills; Ava Strother tallied a service point, two aces, two digs, a kill and four assists; and Lexi Johnton chipped in three points, an ace and four digs.
Allegany is at Frankfort on Monday at 7 p.m. Fort Hill hosts. Bishop Walsh on Monday 6:30 p.m.
Calvary 3, Keyser 0
CRESAPTOWN — Calvary Christian continued their undefeated start to the season with a sweep at home against Keyser on Thursday in Cresaptown.
The Eagles won the three sets 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.
Three Calvary players finished with a double-double. Allie Scritchfield led the Eagles with 31 assists, 11 points along with one ace and 5 digs.
Bethany Carrington also had a double-double. She finished with 13 kills, 12 digs, three points and one block. Shilah Ganoe had 27 digs, 13 points, three aces and five kills.
Emy Wilson contributed 12 kills, eight points, seven digs, one ace and one assist. Aiyana Yoder scored 10 points and also had six kills and three digs.
The win improves the Eagles record to 9-0 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Calvary will face Broadfording Christian Academy at home in Cresaptown on Friday at 5:30.
Northern sweeps Southern
OAKLAND — Ady Taylor finished with a double-double, and Northern toppled Southern in three sets on Thursday night.
Taylor had 28 assists and 12 digs with an ace and a block; Madison Seese had seven kills, three blocks, six aces and three digs; and Demi Ross had eight kills, an ace and three digs.
The Northern JVs won in two games. Natalie Reed had two kills, two digs and seven consecutive aces, and Callie Pudlak had two kills and five aces.
Northern is at Hampshire on Saturday at 9 a.m. and hosts Hancock on Monday at 6 p.m.
