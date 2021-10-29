ACCIDENT — Avery Miller scored two first half goals and the Allegany defense made them stand in the second half as the third-seeded Campers upset No. 2 Northern 2-1 in the Maryland Class 1A West Region 1 semifinal playoff game Friday afternoon at Half-Mile High Stadium.
The Campers (9-4-2) will now advance to Tuesday’s semifinal where they will play the winner of tonight’s game between Southern and Mountain Ridge, with the time and place to be determined.
Miller’s first goal was assisted by Kate Cornwell at the 23:18 mark of the first half. Her second goal was assisted by Avery Wallace with 4:01 to go before halftime, where the 2-0 lead stood at the break.
“We did a nice job possessing the ball with the wind in the first half,” said Allegany head coach Adam Sterne. “We thought we would have the advantage in the second half with the wind to our back, but Northern was able to counter that.”
The Huskies got to within one on Sophia Rankin’s goal off of an assist by Kaylee Bowser at 24:11.
“The defense really stepped up late,” Sterne said. “Sam Preaskorn made a late save with a body (block) and the official told me after the game if she wouldn’t have been there, the ball would have gone in.”
Allegany, which lost to Northern 3-0 both times during the regular season, led in shots on goal, 8-4, while Northern had one more corner kick, 2-1.
Allegany’s Shylah Taylor made three saves and Northern’s Ada White stopped two.
“Those scores in the first half gave us confidence that we could play with them,” Sterne said.
Northern finishes its season 10-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.